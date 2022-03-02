"I don't owe anyone proof": Noor Dabash and Nickolas Ray drama explained as TikToker accuses former of lying about assault allegations 

On November 17, TikToker Noor Dabash accused fellow influencer Nickolas Ray of assault. The latter has now come forward, denying the allegations and claiming that matters are handled in court.

Noor Dabash, who was 17 years old, tweeted that she was s**ually assaulted by Nickolas Ray when he was 21. The latter allegedly kissed her while she was intoxicated. She also accused him of r*pe.

noor @noordabashh TW PLEASE READ, WE MUST DEPLATFORM NICKOLAS RAY. TWPLEASE READ, WE MUST DEPLATFORM NICKOLAS RAY. ⚠️TW⚠️ PLEASE READ, WE MUST DEPLATFORM NICKOLAS RAY. https://t.co/vNTEunlHcW

In a series of TikTok videos, Ray denied all the allegations made by Dabash. He extensively debunked her statements as well.

Nickolas Ray responds to Noor Dabash's assault claims

Ray accused the influencer of attempting to gain attention online through false allegations. He also mentioned that "serious repercussions" will be taken against the person who made the accusations.

He pointed out the "holes and inconsistencies" in Dabash's Twitter statement. Ray stated that he was not with the influencer on the night of the alleged assault. He went on to share screenshots of himself at the gym and a picture of Dabash at another event.

Ray also stated that she lied about the night of the assault several times on social media. Dabash mentioned in her Twitter statement that the event occurred on July 5. However, Ray later shared a screenshot of her comment, claiming it happened in June.

Ray accuses Dabash of false accusations (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Though he pointed fingers at the TikToker, he took responsibility for kissing her. He also expressed regret for the same.

In another TikTok video, Ray accused Dabash of "continuously trying to hook up" with him. She allegedly made several attempts to do the same. He also stated that she would call him a "p**y" and asked him to "man the f**k up" when he refused her s**ual advances.

Ray also alleged that she attempted to sleep with him while in an inebriated state. He also accused her of using the alleged assault to gain followers on TikTok.

Noor Dabash responds to Nickolas Ray's TikTok videos

After Ray's videos began amassing traction online, Dabash took to her Instagram story to defend her statement. She also stated that there is no "court case." Her Instagram story read:

Noor Dabash responds to Nickolas Ray's TikTok videos (Image via noordabashh/Instagram)

Dabash stated that she has not communicated with Ray or his team. Ray did not respond to her Instagram story when writing this article.

