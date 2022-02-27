Who is Lorry Hill? Doja Cat claps back at YouTuber who accused her and Megan Thee Stallion of plastic surgery 

Doja Cat has slammed YouTuber Lorry Hill in an Instagram livestream. In the livestream, Doja criticized Hill for the kind of content she has made about her and her co-artist Megan Thee Stallion.

The video Doja was talking about had the caption, "Doja Cat Looks Different Than Before: Here's Why?"

The YouTube video received over 200k views before getting deleted from the account. Lorry Hill explained on social media that she decided to remove the video because she didn't want to hurt the singer's sentiment.

What we know about Lorry Hill

Lorry Hill is a 44-year-old content creator on YouTube, and her self-titled channel focuses on discussions around celebrity plastic surgeries. The YouTube channel has gained over 370k subscribers since 2019 when she made her debut with a video called "Fibroblast under eye treatment video."

Her most popular video on the channel was from September 2021 with the caption, "The Reign of the Slim-Thick Influencer is OVER: Kim Kardashian's B**t Reduction," which gained over 1.8 million views and 58k likes.

The YouTuber was born on October 4, 1977, in the USSR, but her family later moved to the United States. She pursued acting in her 20s, however, leaving it to become a dental hygienist. She then married her boss and had a son. Her son is somewhere around 5 years of age.

Her Instagram profile @lorryhill is followed by over 120k people.

Reason why Doja Cat was upset at Lorry Hill

Doja seemed visibly upset with Lorry Hill during her livestream. She started the stream expressing her shock at the YouTube video and said:

"Two-hundred-thousand views on this video and its called 'Doja Cat Looks Different Than Before: Here's Why?"

She then continued by explaining that while she knew people would ask her to ignore the video, she still wanted to address it because of the plastic surgery allegations:

"That's what this is about. It's about plastic surgery. It's about this b****h Lorry Hill talking about people's bodies, talking about people's surgery. This b****h made a f**king plastic surgery video on Megan Thee Stallion."

The Woman singer also shared her views on the video, defending Megan against the accusations. She expressed her disapproval on the content:

"Shut the f**k up, bro. At that rate? Megan Thee Stallion is home-f**king-grown. This b***h has nerve. And I'll tell you something. You sit in your f**king chair and talk about this girl and that girl. And this girl got this and that done. B***h, look at you. You got work to do right now. And I won't say more."

She also added that she was "mad" because Lorry Hill was lying in her video just to get internet clout, but the attention she is getting is not positive. The You Right singer said that she wants to instill confidence in her fans by the way she treats her body. She explained:

"I built my career off of my body and the way that my body looks and making my fans feel confident in the way that their body looks. And the moment I start losing weight, b***hes like you, Jack Skelington, b***hes like you wanna talk about the way that I look."

She continued by explaining how Hill compared a picture of her from 2014 to a picture from 2022. The singer revealed that she was probably at her lowest during 2014, eating fast food, smoking w**d and drinking alcohol.

She also talked about being overweight and not having enough money to buy healthy food, depending on boyfriends to buy her clothes and other necessities. She described her diet as:

"I was eating eggs and oatmeal. I was eating Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, f**king all types of short ribs, all types of s**t. I was thick."

She also pointed out that the time difference between the two pictures was quite long, plus her diet and lifestyle has changed drastically since then. She drew a comparison by saying:

"Me now? I eat like a god d**n bunny. I eat like a f**king goddess. I eat like an angel."

She thought comparing the two pictures was not right and almost illogical.

After the word reached Lorry Hill, the YouTuber decided to delete her video on Doja and updated her followers through Instagram stories.

The second story continued:

Doja allegedly apologized for being rude to the YouTuber and calling her names, explaining that she was angry at the time and went overboard with her words.

Megan Thee Stallion has not yet commented on the entire incident.

