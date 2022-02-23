What is Scleroderma? Russian beauty queen Yulia Tarasevich’s botched facelift explained after medical condition goes unrecognized

Mrs Russia International runner-up Yulia Tarasevich has been left unrecognizable after going through a botched £3,000 facelift surgery. She is now unable to close her eyes or smile. The 43-year-old decided to undergo a range of procedures, including a facelift, blepharoplasty and mini-liposuction in Krasnodar.

She claimed in an interview that she went to the surgeon to decrease the signs of aging. She said:

“I came to them with a beautiful healthy face. But sadly, I lost my health. I have scares that formed in my cheeks when they ripped out all my tissue. I can’t lift my upper lip, and one part of my face doesn’t work at all.”

Following the botched facelift horror, she spent £20,000 to correct her face, to no avail.

Results of Yulia Tarasevich's surgery (Image via East2West)

Yulia Tarasevich is now suing doctors Andrey Komarov and Omar Khaled, who were involved in the operations. The two surgeons claimed that the woman had a rare genetic condition called ‘scleroderma,’ making it impossible to predict the botched surgery.

What condition did Yulia Tarasevich suffer from?

Scleroderma is a rare disease also known as systemic sclerosis. It often hardens and tightens the skin, resulting in blood vessels, internal organs, and digestive tract problems.

Medical professionals have not yet recognized where the disease originates from. However, it has been deemed to be an autoimmune disease. The immune system, which is supposed to protect one from germs, instead causes inflammation in one’s body.

The disease showcases an array of symptoms, including red spots on the skin, ulcerations on the fingertips and toes, pain and stiffness in the joints, shortness of breath, persistent cough, heartburn, constipation, shortness of breath, fatigue, and hair loss, amongst others.

Cleveland Clinic stated that the diagnosis of scleroderma is not easy as it can affect several parts of the body. The disease is often mistaken for rheumatoid arthritis or lupus.

Russian Investigation Committee puts out a statement

The committee spokesperson said that the doctors involved in the woman’s surgery and under investigation for defying laws related to the “safety of life and health.”

Spokeswoman Anna Pushkina added:

“A forensic medical examination has been appointed to determine the severity of the harm to health, and other patients who could have suffered from poor-quality services in this clinic are also being identified.”

She also mentioned that the investigation into Yulia Tarasevich's botched surgery is currently ongoing.

