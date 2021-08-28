Influencer Marina Lebedeva dies after rhinoplasty surgery goes wrong

Marina Lebedeva passed away during a rhinoplasty procedure. The Russian influencer went under the knife to “correct” the shape of her nose. As the 31-year-old was given anesthetics before the surgery, her temperature soared.

Marina, unfortunately, passed away even as plastic surgeons and paramedics fought to save her at the Artibeaut Clinic in St Petersburg. The clinic called in an ambulance as soon as they realized she was reacting negatively to the anesthetics.

A criminal case has now been opened in St Petersburg due to medical negligence. If convicted, the surgeons could face up to six years in jail.

A video of the surgery has been recorded by RenTV, which will be used as evidence in the proceedings.

Marina Lebedeva’s husband was away on a business trip at the time of her death. He found himself back in St Petersburg when he was notified about his wife’s death.

Influencer Marina Lebedeva passes away

According to reports, doctors remain dumbfounded as this kind of situation happens “once in a million surgeries.”

Atibeaut Clinic’s director Alexander Efremov released an official statement claiming that Marina Lebedeva had passed several tests before highly qualified medics carried out the rhinoplasty surgery.

According to reports, the clinic’s director believes that the image consultant passed away due to a genetic condition.

The clinic director claims the influencer passed away due to a genetic condition (Image via East2West)

Alexander Efremov said:

“A forensic medical examination will be carried out, but I can say that we performed the surgery according to all normal standards.”

He continued:

“If some violation occurred, it would be the first such case.”

The Russian Investigative Committee is now looking into the death of Marina Lebedeva and is seeking “to establish the circumstances and cause of the woman’s death.”

They added:

“The investigation of the criminal case continues.”

Lebedeva’s husband is now taking care of their only son.

Also read: What happened to Marissa Cloutier, aka Digital Princxss? TikTok star’s mugshot goes viral as she is reportedly arrested for leaving her son alone

Edited by Ravi Iyer