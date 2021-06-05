Britt Ekland says she "ruined" her face with lip surgery, calls it the "biggest mistake of her life"

In a recent interview with "Platinum Magazine", popular Bond girl Britt Ekland opened up about her lip augmentation, saying that it ruined her face. The former Bond girl was last seen in "The Man With the Golden Gun", released in 1974. Britt says she regrets her decision to undergo plastic surgery in her 50s.

The actress stated, “Everyone has the right to choose. I did all of that in my 50s, but wouldn’t consider it again. I have no desire to look any different than I am.”

Britt Ekland used Articol, a lip-plumper treatment which was popular during the '90s but is considered dangerous in today’s world. Britt Ekland calls the procedure one of the biggest mistakes of her life. She has never shown any interest in searching for something to maintain her youthful look.

Britt Ekland has always described herself as a complete realist. Talking about the decision to let herself age gracefully, Britt says,

“I’m not a dreamer, and getting older happens to everyone. It’s pointless complaining about it or wishing you could change. We’re going in all directions and there is nothing we can do about that. It’s just about looking after yourself while on that journey.”

Britt Ekland says that a few years of her life have been painful since she tried to reverse her surgery. She started taking anti-inflammatory corticosteroid injections to melt the Articol. As a result of this, Britt has spent almost 20 years of her life in pain.

Britt Ekland about her traumatic experience and being a Bond girl

Britt Ekland recently also opened up about her traumatic experience during a 2016 interview on “Loose Women”. She said,

“I’ve had to live with newspapers printing horrible pictures of me. They don’t understand that the man who did this used me as some sort of experiment and destroyed my lips. For a long time, I couldn’t do television or films.”

The former Bond girl got married to the actor-comedian Peter Sellers during the ‘60s. Britt Ekland says she cherishes her time as a Bond girl:

“The 1974 James Bond film "The Man With The Golden Gun" has to be top of my list because it’s a Bond film. The Bond franchise has been a constant throughout my life. Being a Bond girl has, in many ways, been the gift that never stops giving. It has offered me nothing but joy.”

Cosmetic surgeries were popular during the '70s and '80s. It has helped a lot of actors get their desired looks. But there are also a few who have regretted doing it. Britt Ekland has also revealed that she hated plastic surgery.

