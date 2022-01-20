Does Botched! pay for surgeries? Costs explored ahead of Season 7B premiere

Plastic surgeons Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif are back with the seventh season of Botched to work their magic on some never seen before cosmetic problems. The show will air on January 25, 2022 at 9 PM on E!

A cancer survivor who lost her upper lip due to the wrong procedure, a mom who needs her knee fixed due to a rope swing accident, a lady with an extra set of softball-sized breasts in her armpits, and a patient with a hole in his abdomen due to shark bite along with many other patients will get a new lease of life on this reality show.

Does Botched! pay for surgeries?

Yes, Botched pays patients for their surgeries. Even though there is a high risk involved in surgeries, there has been a tremendous increase in the number of applicants since the show first aired on June 24, 2014.

Moreover, since the surgery expenses are covered by the show, the patients are desperate to get their dodgy cosmetic procedures fixed by the doctors, "The patients on Botched get an appearance fee, and their costs are handled by the show," Dubrow said in an interview to Distractify.

Dr. Dubrow and Nassif often do "high-risk visual plastic surgery" that is costlier than the normal ones and "could be $90,000 or $100,000 out in the real world." Some surgeries even last up to six to eight hours.

Moreover, the doctors use high-end materials to fix the botch that adds up to the cost, "Because we're doing more than one body part, extraordinarily difficult problems and sometimes we have these synthetic materials that have their costs associated with them.

So the procedure, revisional surgery of the type we do, would vary between $30,000 to probably $90,000 or $100,000," explained Dr. Dubrow to Cheat Sheet. In addition to the applicants, the doctors also refer their patients to show, especially if they have to go under the knife multiple times.

"If a patient comes in and has an unusual, difficult-to-fix, almost hopeless situation, and I can tell that they don't necessarily have the resources or the funds to have the reconstruction. I'll say, 'don't take this wrong or anything, but you might be able to get on the show if you're willing to show your journey to the world," Dr. Dubrow explained to Distractify.

The document style series, Botch season 7, will start on January 25, 2022 on E!

