Watch: Tom Brady surprises 10-year-old brain cancer survivor with heart-warming gesture 

Quarterback Tom Brady has given a young Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan tickets to Super Bowl LVI. 10-year-old Noah Reeb, who survived a battle with brain cancer, was notified of the All-Pro quarterback's heart-warming gesture via a video from the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

In the video, he states Noah's story has inspired millions, including himself, and reveals that the 10-year-old and his family are off to LA to watch the Super Bowl. Noah and his family were visibly emotional due to Brady's gesture, with Noah thanking the future Hall of Famer.

He also gave a supporting statement ahead of the playoffs, shouting 'Let's go Bucs!'

The two do have some history together. Noah attended the Buccaneers' Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears and held up a sign which attracted the attention of TB12.

The sign read: 'Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer', coupled with a cancer awareness ribbon and the famous number 12. After the game, the quarterback gave Noah a 'Crucial Catch' hat as a souvenir.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are hoping to join Noah Reeb and his family in LA for the Super Bowl

The Buccaneers (13-4) begin their playoff journey today as they host the Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) and look to repeat their Super Bowl success from last year. The two teams met in the regular season, with the Florida outfit claiming a 28-22 victory.

In that game, the three-time NFL MVP threw for two touchdowns and 297 yards.

He has also faced the Eagles in two of his 10 Super Bowl appearances. In 2005, he defeated them as a member of the New England Patriots by a score of 24-21, with the Eagles winning a rematch between the two sides with a 41-33 triumph in 2018.

If he can work his magic and win a consecutive title in just his second season in Tampa, it will match his achievements in New England when he went back-to-back with the Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

As well as the ultimate team goal of winning the Super Bowl, he is currently in the running to claim the NFL's MVP award for his efforts in the regular season. He leads the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns thrown (43), although Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is currently the favorite to win the honor.

If the seven-time champion wins yet another Super Bowl, individual accolades for the regular season won't be something to agonize over.

