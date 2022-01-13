When and where is Super Bowl LVI going to be held?

The NFL postseason begins this weekend, which will lead us straight to Super Bowl LVI (56). It has been the biggest NFL season ever in many ways. We wrapped up the first 18-week regular season in dramatic fashion with two playoff-altering games going down to the wire in overtime. This year's game shouldn't disappoint fans either.

Super Bowl Sunday is broadcasted by NBC this season

Super Bowl 56 is the 52nd in the modern era of the NFL and will be in the host city of Los Angeles for the eighth time. LA last held the event in 1993 with SB XXVII.

The game will be held at the brand new SoFi Stadium, home to the LA Rams and the Chargers.

The Rams are the No. 4 seed in the NFC and could join last year's Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the second host team to play in the big game.

If you're unaware, it's called "Super Bowl Sunday" for a reason, as it's held religiously on Sunday evening one week after the Pro Bowl and two weeks after the Conference Championships. It falls on February 13th this season and the kickoff is at 6:30 PM EST.

The game's average length is three hours and 45 minutes, including the halftime show, but not the pre-game and post-game ceremonies.

HipHopDX @HipHopDX



READ MORE: Dr. Dre faces losing millions as COVID-19 threatens Super Bowl halftime showREAD MORE: hhdx.co/3F2kob6 Dr. Dre faces losing millions as COVID-19 threatens Super Bowl halftime show⏩ READ MORE: hhdx.co/3F2kob6 https://t.co/nIwIFLsDjQ

The game is an exclusive event and will only be broadcasted on a few services. NBC gets exclusive rights to the event this year in the rotation between the three major broadcast partners: CBS, FOX, NBC.

CBS was supposed to air Super Bowl LVI but traded with NBC for SB LV. This allows NBC to air both the games and the 2022 Winter Olympics on the same night. On average, the network could bring in $1.5 billion in ad sales from the two events.

#SuperWildCard Weekend on NBC @SNFonNBC



Record-setting, four-time Sports Emmy Award winner Michele Tafoya will work her final NBC Sunday Night Football game at Super Bowl LVI: "There’s no better way to walk away from covering the NFL than with one more Super Bowl!"Record-setting, four-time Sports Emmy Award winner Michele Tafoya will work her final NBC Sunday Night Football game at Super Bowl LVI: nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com/2022/01/11/mic… "There’s no better way to walk away from covering the NFL than with one more Super Bowl!" Record-setting, four-time Sports Emmy Award winner Michele Tafoya will work her final NBC Sunday Night Football game at Super Bowl LVI: nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com/2022/01/11/mic… https://t.co/Der5mzKibI

For the first time ever, NBC's sister Spanish network Telemundo will also air the game. Internationally, Canada can watch on CTV and TSN (RDS for French).

Also Read Article Continues below

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, fans can watch the game on BBC One and Sky Showcase/Sky Sports. BBC Radio 5 Live will be broadcasting live coverage of the game, as will NFL GamePass, SiriusXM and Westwood One stations. Streaming options include the NBC Peacock app, NFL app and Yahoo! Sports app.

Edited by Piyush Bisht