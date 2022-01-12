5 best predicted matchups for Super Bowl LVI

The chaff has been removed and now our eyes are turning to Super Bowl LVI. Thirty-two teams began with the aspiration that they would be the ones to lift the Lombardi Trophy, but only 14 of them remain. Seven teams from each conference, namely the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference, line up within their conferences to win it all. The champions of each conference will get to play in Super Bowl LVI.

In the playoffs, form goes out of the window and we are looking at what could be the most intriguing matchups that have a good chance of taking place.

Super Bowl LVI to feature some of the best teams from the 2021 NFL season

#1 - Green Bay Packers v Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers

Let's start with the obvious. The two number one seeds in each conference are favorites to win Super Bowl LVI.

The Green Bay Packers finished with a 13-4 record atop the NFC. One of those losses came against the New Orleans Saints in their first game back from pre-season when they were not yet firing on all cylinders. One loss against the Kansas City Chiefs came when Aaron Rodgers was ruled out due to COVID. The latest loss came against the Detroit Lions after they had already wrapped up the top seed.

Blaine E.Bishop (Hitman) @bbishop23 NFL Research: The Titans

are the No. 1 seed despite

not having a 1,000-yard

rusher or a 1,000-yard

receiver. Four teams in the

last 25 seasons can make

that claim, and three of

them won the Super Bowl

('96 Packers,

'03 Patriots,

'17 Eagles). NFL Research: The Titansare the No. 1 seed despitenot having a 1,000-yardrusher or a 1,000-yardreceiver. Four teams in thelast 25 seasons can makethat claim, and three ofthem won the Super Bowl('96 Packers,'03 Patriots,'17 Eagles).

The Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, not only locked in the top spot in the AFC with a 12-5 record, they did so while missing their main defensive weapon. With Derrick Henry coming back for the playoffs, the Titans can get scarily better.

#2 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New England Patriots

Tom Brady versus Bill Belichick, the fallen giants against the reigning champions, the ultimate return; there are so many names one can give this potential Super Bowl LVI matchup and yet fail to cover all the subplots.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tied the Green Bay Packers with a 13-4 record in the NFC and are raring to go in the playoffs. It would take a brave person to bet against Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski coming alive in the playoffs and finding another level when required.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots are back in the playoffs after missing out last season. They have Mac Jones as quarterback and he looks to be finally filling in the hole that Tom Brady left when he departed New England. They finished with a 10-7 record and will be looking to get to Super Bowl LVI, just as they are used to Bill Belichick at the helm.

