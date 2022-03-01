Who is Cody Padrino? Ethan Klein drama explained as latter accuses Jeff Wittek's friend of threatening him outside their home

YouTuber Jeff Wittek has been making headlines following the endless trolling of his now-former friend David Dobrik. The former was scheduled to appear on Ethan Klein’s H3H3 Podcast to discuss the same. However, due to a stalking incident, the episode has been canceled. Cody Padrino, a friend of Wittek's, has since been accused of stalking Klein, leading to the episode’s cancelation

In recent days, Jeff Wittek and Vlog Squad leader David Dobrik have been in a one-sided online feud. This comes after the latter manned a crane which Wittek was Wittek was strapped into. The stunt led to Wittek suffering from a severe eye injury. Since then, there has been immense tension between the two friends.

Jeff Wittek, who was part of the Vlog Squad, was also scheduled to appear on The Roast of Bryce Hall, where Dobrik made an appearance. However, due to censorship allegedly by Dobrik, Wittek walked out.

Klein now claims that Padrino, a childhood friend of Wittek, stalked the YouTuber and his family. Klein said:

“Jeff’s not coming on the show for good reason. I’ll just say it – Jeff’s friend, the guy I was making fun of, he came into our f**king gated community and was filming, driving by our house and saying, ‘I have all the info you need Ethan, don’t test me!’ Like threatening me and my family in front of ourhouse.”

Ethan Klein also claimed that Padrino uploaded the stalking on the latter’s Instagram story, where he revealed Klein’s license plate and zoomed into his house as well.

Who is Jeff Wittek's friend, Cody Padrino?

The 35-year-old is an influencer and vlogger best known for his unboxing videos and lifestyle content. He has amassed over 175k followers on Instagram.

Cody Padrino created his own YouTube channel and started posting content in August 2019. Since then, he has amassed over 40k subscribers.

The influencer is also known for his motivational speeches. The New York-native had a rough past which led to his imprisonment. He turned his life around following his release by focusing on self-improvement and redemption. He is now recognized as a fitness guru, life coach and advocate for holistic improvement.

After Padrino was accused of stalking Ethan Klein, Wittek said in a video that he was the one who decided not to go on the podcast as his and Klein’s “sense of humor just don’t align.” Jeff Wittek also revealed that Padrino was “mentally disabled and schizophrenic.”

During the video, Wittek also stated-

“I guess I like surrounding myself with people that have problems and I like to help them because I’m sick in the head too but a different kind.”

Cody Padrino did not comment on the Wittek-Klein feud at the time of this article being published.

Edited by Srijan Sen