"You are such a coward": Ethan Klein slams Jeff Wittek and exposes him for "running away" from Trisha Paytas at Starbucks

In H3's most recent podcast video, Ethan Klein seemingly defended ex-co-host Trisha Paytas against Jeff Wittek. Paytas had posted a video on June 8th that announced they would be leaving the podcast. They also responded to Wittek's previous comments about them.

Wittek then responded with what Trisha Paytas claimed were threats. While watching a clip of the former revealing his merchandise line, Ethan Klein assumed he and Trisha were the targets for the specific phrase.

Jeff Wittek, in the video, stated that his merch was "the rat exterminator company [of] Wittek." Ethan immediately erupted from that comment.

"Jeff, you are such a giant p---y. You have not exterminated anything but your own f---ing career. And by the way, you are such a coward. You won't do shit. You're an exterminator? Like I said, you ran away from Trisha in Starbucks. You're a f---ing p---y, dude. Shut up, stop trying to act tough."

Ethan Klein also mentioned that the one person who wronged Jeff Wittek was the one the latter went back to because "he needed the clout."

CLAP BACK: Ethan Klein goes off on Jeff Wittek after Jeff made a merch line saying he's the "Rat Exterminator." Ethan pointed out that Jeff once ran away from Trisha Paytas when he ran into them at a Starbucks, leaving all of his purchases at the store. pic.twitter.com/sTLV5rq4t1 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 10, 2021

Ethan Klein's comment on Jeff Wittek

Trisha Paytas recently came forward to address the vague messages they had received from Jeff Wittek in response to mentioning his name. After posting their TikTok addressing the messages on Twitter, Wittek responded by calling Paytas a "rat."

The 31-year-old also stated that if she believed his words to be true, they should go to the police. The beginning of this came from Jeff Wittek describing Ethan Klein's relationship with Trisha Paytas as "toxic."

Wittek shared his opinion about the fate of the Frenemies podcast on his own Jeff FM podcast.

Nobody cares you little rat. Go to the police maybe they’ll sit through your 10 hours of videos. — Jeff Wittek (@jeffwittek) June 29, 2021

In response to Ethan Klein's comment, many users were torn between taking sides. Some defended Jeff Wittek, claiming his reference was between actual friends and not a jab at the former or Trisha Paytas.

Others mentioned that Wittek was trying to earn relevancy with this tactic. One user specifically stated that Ethan's comment came out as a loss because "Jeff wasn't talking about Ethan at all."

not jeff trying to cash in on hating trisha when he’s easily 10x worse for victim blaming and denying a clear case of sexual assault — - ̗̀casso ̖́- 🤹🧀 (@wapdemarco) July 10, 2021

Everyone in the comments thinks Jeff is obsessed with his or trisha. When what happened was h3 assumed that everyone revolved around him and trisha. It's an ongoing joke between Jeff and Matt King his friend — Ricardo Arellano (@Ricardo58507212) July 10, 2021

I know Jeff wants relevancy but he’s just embarrassing himself at this point. — janken (@jankenxx) July 10, 2021

I don't know why the imagery of a grown man fleeing a starbucks and his perchases because of Trisha is a little hilarious — 𓆏 (@BUZZS4WED) July 10, 2021

Years from now there’s going to be a clout rehabilitation center because it truly is an addiction it seems like. Jeff you’re sorry. — miss liz 💛 (@kingozwald) July 10, 2021

This was actually an L for Ethan cause Jeff wasn't talking about Ethan at all. Ethan apologized at the end for going off based on a false assumption. Got roasted by his chat and crew for it. — cheddar bae biscuit (@pwniess) July 10, 2021

yeah, later on in the episode they clarify that. At this particular point, they thought it was about trisha bc jeff tweeted calling her a rat 🤷🏻‍♀️ — dev (@DEVTANOUS) July 10, 2021

After the clip, Ethan Klein did apologize for his comment after learning the true meaning behind Jeff Wittek's reference before quickly moving onto the next segment.

Wittek has not commented on the situation at this time.

