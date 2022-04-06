5 best new TV shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and Disney+

2022 has seen the arrival of many intriguing and captivating new TV shows. Popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Disney+ have been catering to the wishes of viewers by launching shows with gripping plotlines and arresting performances from the lead actors.

Nothing is better than sitting at home and relaxing while binge-watching your favorite TV series. Without a shred of a doubt, the beginning of 2022 has been really good for series lovers as it has seen the arrival of several new TV shows that have turned out to be incredibly good. From HBO Max's Winning Time to Netflix's Inventing Anna, the choices are quite incredible.

Find out our Top 5 new TV shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and Disney +

We have made a list of the top 5 TV shows, only for you to enjoy.

5) Moon Knight (Disney+)

Moon Knight is a highly anticipated action-adventure superhero miniseries that made its debut on the 30th of March, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. Created by Jeremy Slater, the miniseries has been gleaned from Marvel Comics. Mohamed Diab has served as the director of the series.

Starring Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight, the limited series chronicles the story of Steven Grant, a gift-shop employee who has dissociative identity disorder where he shares a body with Marc Spector, a mercenary.

This action-packed superhero miniseries is highly arresting and thrilling to watch. Since its premiere, the show has already garnered a lot of positive responses from both viewers and critics, especially for Isaac's incredible performance. Undoubtedly it is one of the best new TV shows of recent times.

Episode 1 of the Moon Knight is currently streaming on Disney+.

4) The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Girl from Plainville is a gripping and thrilling American drama miniseries that made its arrival on Hulu on the 29th of March, 2022. Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus are the brilliant creators of this limited series.

The miniseries features Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan in the leading roles. An important portion of the limited series was viewed at the epic SXSW on the 12th of March 2022.

The Hulu miniseries, which is reportedly a dramatized form of events that led to the death of Conrad Roy and his love interest Michelle Carter's certitude for involuntary massacre, is undoubtedly quite arresting. Since its arrival, the show has created a lot of positive buzz among viewers. Undoubtedly, it is one of the best new TV shows.

Episode 1 to Episode 4 of The Girl from Plainville is currently streaming on Hulu. Episode 5 is all set to premiere on the 12th of April, 2022.

3) The Dropout (Hulu)

Another Hulu miniseries makes it to the list. An immensely gripping limited series, The Dropout, stars Amanda Seyfried as the infamous Elizabeth Holmes. The miniseries premiered on March 3rd, 2022, exclusively on Hulu.

Elizabeth Meriwether has served as the showrunner for the limited series. It revolves around the unexpected epic rise and fall of Theranos, a healthcare technology company.

Since making its debut on Hulu, the miniseries has been getting a lot of appreciation for its mindful storylines and incredible acting from the lead cast members. It is safe to say that it is one of the best new TV shows based on real-life stories.

Episodes 1 to 7 of the brand new TV show The Dropout are currently streaming on Hulu. Episode 8 will arrive on April 7th, 2022. And you don't want to miss it.

2) Winning Time (HBO Max)

Dramatic, super-entertaining, intense, Winning Time, without a shred of doubt, is one of the new best TV shows of recent times. Directed by Oscar-winning director Adam McKay, the series made its debut on the 6th of March, 2022 on HBO Max.

The series will chronicle the story of the reign of the legendary Los Angeles Lakers basketball team both on and off the basketball court in 1980s. The series was inspired by Jeff Pearlman's 2014 New York Times bestseller Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.

Since its debut, the series has received a lot of critical acclaim for its enthralling portrayal of such an epic story.

Episodes 1 to 5 of the brand new TV show Winning Time have been released and are currently streaming on the popular streaming platform, HBO Max. Episode 6 is all set to premiere on the 10th of April, 2022.

1) Inventing Anna (Netflix)

It is safe to say that shows based on true-stories are reigning this year. Netflix's Inventing Anna is undoubtedly one of the best new TV shows of all time as its thrilling storylines and exceptional acting by lead actress Julia Garner are bound to intensely captivate viewers.

The show is based on the real-life story of an alluring woman named Anna Sorokin, who posed as a German heiress to deceive some of the richest socialites in the city of New York.

Actress Julia Garner has been getting quite the praise from both critics and viewers for her remarkably arresting performance in the limited series.

Don't forget to watch the new TV show, Inventing Anna, currently streaming on Netflix from February 11, 2021.

Edited by Somava Das