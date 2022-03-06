When will Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 1 air? Release date, trailer and more

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is a highly anticipated series that made its debut with its first episode airing this March 6, 2022, exclusively on HBO and HBO Max. Oscar-winner Adam McKay has served as the director of the first episode of the series. The series centers around the reign of the Los Angeles basketball team on and off the basketball court throughout 1980s.

Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht serve as the showrunners for the series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty that has been gleaned from the New York Times bestselling book of 2014, Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers, written by Jeff Pearlman, a well-known sports journalist.

Showrunner Borenstein exclaimed at the show’s world premiere:

"We’re trying to tell the story of a whole constellation of characters and real people who were involved. We didn’t want to pigeonhole ourselves by focusing on any single perspective. It was really important to us to have that balanced view." (Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Know all about the Season 1 of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

How's the trailer for the series looking?

HBO Max has described the series in the description of the trailer as:

"Welcome to the hottest show in town. #WinningTime premieres March 6 on @HBOMax. It’s gonna be exciting. From Adam McKay, director of ‘The Big Short’ and ‘Vice’ comes a story about the rise of basketball Hall Of Famer Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and the lengths one man (John C. Reilly) will go in pursuit of securing a basketball dynasty."

The trailer for the series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty certainly presents the series as an extremely entertaining and intensely dramatic series, with an ensemble of several promising actors, including Quincy Isaiah as Earvin “Magic” Johnson, John C. Reilly as Lakers owner Jerry Buss, Solomon Huges as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Jason Clarke as Jerry West and Gabby Hoffmann as Forum manager Claire Rothman.

Since the release of the trailer, there has been a positive buzz among viewers regarding the series. It's safe to say that the audience's expectations are quite high from the series.

Release date of the series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

The first episode of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premiered this Sunday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max. Subsequent episodes are set to be released on a weekly basis at the same time and day. The finale of the series will premiere on May 8, 2022.

A former university professor, Hughes, said at the world premiere of the series:

"I played college and a few years of professional ball, so I’ve been in some training camps, and I’ve seen brutal training regimens, and this was as brutal as those, for sure."

Actor Isaiah, who played basketball in his youth, further exclaimed that:

"I just didn’t want to get too hung up on it and psych myself out”

He added:

“Because this thing that we do [as actors] is a mind game, and the slightest thing can throw off your rhythm....I just know what we put into it, the respect and the admiration that we have, and I just hope that that comes across,...It’s about 1979 and a rookie at 20 years old moving from Michigan to L.A. I hope that people understand that and that who we’re talking about in the show isn’t the man he is today."

Catch the first episode of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on HBO and HBO Max, this March 6, 2022.

