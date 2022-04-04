The Girl from Plainville Episode 4: Air time, plot, and more about Elle Fanning's Hulu series

The Girl from Plainville is a highly intriguing and gripping American drama limited series that arrived on the popular streaming platform Hulu on March 29. Patrick Macmanus and Liz Hannah served as the creators of the miniseries.

The drama show stars promising actors Colton Ryan and Elle Fanning as the lead cast members. A significant portion of the miniseries was displayed at the grand SXSW on March 12.

The Hulu show is a dramatized version of what led to the demise of Conrad Roy and his lover Michelle Carter's certitude for manslaughter that was involuntary. Since its release, it has created quite a lot of buzz among viewers and has been getting positive responses from critics and the audience.

Viewers of the miniseries are eagerly waiting for Episode 4 of the miniseries to arrive on Hulu.

Know all about The Girl from Plainville Episode 4

Release date and time

The Girl from Plainville Episode 4 will arrive exclusively on Hulu on April 5 (Tuesday). The episode has been titled Can't Fight This Feeling Anymore.

Most Hulu series episodes have a particular pattern of making appearances within the timeframe of 12.01 am PT in the US and around 8 am in the UK.

What is Episode 4 of the miniseries about?

In Episode 3 of the Hulu miniseries, the audience witnessed an array of flashbacks regarding the game Never Have I Ever, played by Michelle, and how she then disclosed her romantic relationship with Conrad.

The audience also witnessed Conrad struggling with his highly fragile mental condition as he went on a kind of downward spiral. Detective Gordon, elsewhere, was helped by Katie Rayburn, who somehow managed to get her hands on Michelle's mobile phone during the current-day case.

Episode 4 of The Girl from Plainville is expected to deal with the upcoming events of the text to Natalie discovered by Katie. The audience will also witness how Conrad and Michelle's relationship turns upside down from romance to something extremely dark.

There are a total of eight episodes in this Hulu miniseries. Their schedule, along with their given titles, is shown below:

Episode 1 - Star-Crossed Lovers and Things Like That: March 29 (Tuesday)

Episode 2 - Turtle: March 29 (Tuesday)

Episode 3 - Never Have I Ever: March 29 (Tuesday)

Episode 4 - Can't Fight This Feeling Anymore: April 5 (Tuesday)

Episode 5 - Mirrorball: April 12 (Tuesday)

Episode 6 - Talking Is Healing: April 19 (Tuesday)

Episode 7 - Teenage Dirtbag: April 26 (Tuesday)

Episode 8 - Blank Spaces: May 3 (Tuesday)

Don't forget to watch The Girl from Plainville Episode 4, arriving on April 5 exclusively on Hulu.

