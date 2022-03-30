The Girl from Plainville episode 1 review: Sad, mysterious and intriguing

Hulu's latest mini-series, The Girl from Plainville, just made its very intriguing debut on March 29, 2022, on the online streaming platform, and things look very interesting for the Elle Fanning-starrer.

Inspired by the real-life events of Michelle Carter's "texting-suicide" case, the show had a fascinating beginning that set the stage up for what's to come.

The tragic case was already explored in HBO's 2019 docuseries I Love You, Now Die. This show tries to explore a different angle and new unexplored stories from the same timeline while simultaneously re-enacting the events that led to the unfortunate suicide of Conrad Roy III (Colton Ryan).

Read on for a detailed review of Hulu's latest true-crime drama.

The Girl from Plainville premiere review: A strong first act with a lot of potential

The show's premise is a known one, which always makes things much more difficult, especially with an already released docu-series on the same topic. But the dramatization starts off strong and continues to hold on to its sad and intense portrayal till the very end of the episode.

The first scene of The Girl from Plainville shows a text exchange between the two characters, which despite looking like an ordinary teenage exchange of words, somehow hints at something more ambiguous and has an air of something sinister. This is the perfect hook for the episodes to come, and though a tied and tested approach, the creators manage to pull this off very well in this case.

The subsequent scenes go into the present-day events after Conrad's death, which are depicted with heartfelt honesty. The great scriptwriting coupled with excellent work from Fanning (playing Michelle Carter) manages to unsettle any viewer, even while depicting scenes that appear normal.

The first episode does not dive much into the texting game, which forms the backbone of the story, but that is part of the intrigue. By leaving out important events for later, the first episode does justice to a very interesting premise that overflows with mysteries.

Technical aspects of Hulu's true-crime drama

The Girl from Plainville is no ordinary show in regards to technicalities. It is well thought out and well-executed. Watching the episode, one can see how little details are given great importance. The actors, Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan, also deliver their parts with great ambiguity.

The nature of their acting is one of the main factors behind the mystique this episode managed to create around Michelle. The episode is also well directed and presented. Being a high-budget Hulu production, there is no problem with any other technical aspect, be it the haunting soundscape or the lustrous color.

All in all, this episode is a complete winner, which has set up the stage for future episodes of The Girl from Plainville. It will be an interesting unfolding. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul