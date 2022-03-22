The Girl from Plainville cast list: Elle Fanning, Chloe Sevigny and others star in Hulu series

The Girl From Plainville, Hulu's most recent true-crime series, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on March 29, 2022. The series follows the notorious Michelle Carter and the controversy surrounding the infamous texting suicide case in which she was involved.

The Hulu series looks like a promising and dramatic telling of the real-life court case which was at the center of Jesse Barron’s 2017 Esquire article and was also featured in the 2019 HBO documentary I Love You, Now Die.

Cast list of The Girl From Plainville

The Girl From Plainville boasts a stellar cast that is sure to make the series even more interesting and engaging. With Elle Fanning in the role of Michelle Carter, the series also stars Colton Ryan, Chloe Sevigny, Norbert Leo Butz, Kai Lennox, Cara Buono, Peter Gerety, Michael Mosley, Kylie Liya Page, and Jeff Wahlberg.

Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter

Elle Fanning is an American actress who took to the screen at the age of three. She made her film debut as the younger version of her sister Dakota Fanning's character in the drama film I Am Sam (2001) and appeared in several films, including Babel (2006), Phoebe in Wonderland (2008), and Somewhere (2010).

However, she made her breakthrough with J. J. Abrams' science-fiction film Super 8, for which she received a Spotlight Award at the Hollywood Film Festival.

Fanning can be seen in the role of Princess Aurora in the fantasy films Maleficent (2014) and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019). She can also be seen in films like 20th Century Women (2016), The Beguiled (2017), A Rainy Day in New York (2019).

Her most recent feature was in the Hulu series The Great, where she played Empress Catherine II, a role for which she received a number of accolades. Next, she will be seen as Michelle Carter in the Hulu true-crime series The Girl From Plainville.

Chloe Sevigny as Lynn Roy

Chloe Sevigny is a highly acclaimed American actress, model, filmmaker, and fashion designer who has been a recipient of several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award, a Satellite Award, and an Independent Spirit Award, as well as nominations for an Academy Award and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

She is famous for her work in independent films and controversial features and has also emerged as a fashion icon today for her alternative fashion sense.

Sevigny made her film debut in the controversial feature Kids, which earned her critical acclaim. She rose to prominence with her portrayal of Lana Tisdel in Boys Don't Cry and has appeared in a number of supporting roles including in American Psycho (2000), Demonlover (2002), Dogville (2003), and The Brown Bunny (2004).

She also had a recurring role in HBO series Big Love, and appeared in mainstream films such as David Fincher's Zodiac (2007). Catch Chloe Sevigny as Lynn Roy, the mother of the victim Conrad Roy in The Girl From Plainville.

