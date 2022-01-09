What is Elle Fanning's TikTok handle? 'The Great' actress admits to having a secret account

Elle Fanning recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the second season of her comedy show The Great, streaming on Hulu.

The star was questioned about a mysterious TikTok account that fans believe belongs to her.

Jimmy Fallon asked her to confirm or deny the rumor regarding the Tiktok account. The actress giggled and confirmed that she was the owner of the account.

The star then gave insights about her secret Tiktok account.

Elle Fanning's secret TikTok account

Joining live from Los Angeles, the Maleficient star talked about spending the holidays with her family. She also spoke about her sister and their new year plan, which was canceled due to the lockdown rules.

Post the conversation, Jimmy Fallon quickly popped out a card showing a TikTok user Id @user6754189318472. He asked the actress to confirm or deny if she owned the particular TikTok account with over 602,000 followers.

Elle Fanning laughed and confirmed that the account was indeed hers.

Jimmy Fallon playfully mocked her for the complexity of the user ID, calling it an "easy to remember name."

She explained that the account started as a joke during the beginning of the pandemic. She said,

"I think in the first lockdown - I say the first lockdown, but right when everything started, TikTok so exploded, I was with my friend and he was like, You should make one and just see what happens. Just do it, don't put a profile, just don't change the name, and let's see"

However, the TikTok account did not go unnoticed on the app and attracted a lot of followers. Elle Fanning even had Tiktok DMing her about the growth of her account.

She added,

"I was doing it as a joke, but I don't know. I post when I want, but it's silly. It's like a little secret... not so secret, I guess."

Fans have started following the star on Tiktok post the reveal. Her account has since risen to over 970,000 followers. Here are a few fan reactions from Twitter:

dani (taylor's version) @jesuiscxlme how come i didn't know elle fanning was on tiktok i'm how come i didn't know elle fanning was on tiktok i'm

Ryan Bartholomee @RyanBartholomee 🏽 #FallonTonight I just followed @ElleFanning on TikTok! It took me a minute to type in the user name. 🤣 I just followed @ElleFanning on TikTok! It took me a minute to type in the user name. 🤣👏🏽 #FallonTonight

andre @juacmachine elle fanning is on tiktok as an anonymous user elle fanning is on tiktok as an anonymous user 😆

Elle Fanning has been busy promoting the second season of her HULU show The Great. Giving a preview of the new season, she says that the new season has her character, Catherine, learning to be a queen after overthrowing her husband. The character is pregnant during the second season while trying to run Russia.

Also Read Article Continues below

The show is streamed on Hulu and has ten episodes each season.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar