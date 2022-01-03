'DCEU is dead' trend takes over Twitter as The Flash rumor leaves fans livid 

On January 1, the DCEU received much flak after a rumor regarding the upcoming Flash movie made rounds on the internet. A Twitter account called 'MyTimeToShineHello,' claimed that the upcoming film featuring Ezra Miller's Flash and Michael Keaton's Batman would act as a soft reboot for the DCEU.
In the tweet, MyTimeToShineHello alleged that Andy Muschietti's The Flash movie would erase the 'Snyderverse' movies from the main continuity. This new development came after rumors stated that Keaton had replaced Ben Affleck as the DCEU Batman. Last month, Keaton's casting in the upcoming DC X HBO Max Batgirl project was confirmed.
Renowned movie industry journalist Grace Randolph also corroborated the claims of The Flash resetting the DCEU timeline. She tweeted her own scoop, claiming that Sasha Calle's Supergirl will replace Henry Cavill's Superman. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck's Batman will be replaced by Keaton's version, who would then select Leslie Grace's Batgirl.
DC fans react to The Flash movie erasing Snyderverse's continuity in the DCEU timeline
Within two weeks of learning that Ben Affleck is likely to leave his role as Batman in the DCEU, DC fans face yet another unpleasant news about Zack Snyder's DCEU films being removed from the continuity of their future interconnected movies.
To no one's surprise, the rumors created an uproar amongst the fans who went on social media to express their scorn against Warner Bros. Legions of Zack Snyder's fans targeted their tweets at the studio and DC, voicing their displeasure. Multiple tweets also included the hashtag "DCEU is Dead," which caused rumors to trend on the platform.
What is the likelihood of the DCEU being reset with The Flash (2022)?
Long before Michael Keaton was announced to be in The Flash movie, rumors about the plot suggested a potential storyline with the Flashpoint event from the comics. Since then, the teaser footage has more or less confirmed that the upcoming DCEU film will adapt the iconic event.
In the comics, DC used the Flashpoint event to reboot some of their characters and their origins in the "New 52" series. So Warner Brothers might use the event to reset the 'Snyderverse' movies, which has been causing much controversy for the studio.
Furthermore, Ben Affleck, who portrayed Bruce Wayne in the previous movies, recently insinuated that he would not continue his role as the Caped Crusader. While speaking to The Playlist about the criticism over his last film, The Last Duel, Affleck said,
"...I don't want to do IP movies where you have this sort of built-in audience."
Affleck's decision over his role as Batman in the DCEU is likely the reason why Keaton's version and Leslie Grace's Batgirl are being rumored to take his place. This would make Affleck's appearance in The Flash (2022), probably his last one in the DCEU.
