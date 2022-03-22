When will The Girl from Plainville air on Hulu? Release date, trailer, and more about the miniseries

The Girl From Plainville, Hulu's upcoming true-crime series, explores one of the most controversial manslaughter cases in recent history. Starring Ella Fanning, the series will follow the true story of Michelle Carter and the texting-suicide scandal that saw the death of her boyfriend Conrad Roy III.

This Hulu true-crime thriller, which is another addition to a wide range of exceptionally well-made thrillers, is sure to be spectacular and engaging with its dramatic storytelling and stellar cast. The story is based on the harrowing real-life incident of how Michelle Carter, a 17-year-old-woman, convinced and encouraged her boyfriend Conrad Roy to end his life by poisoning himself with carbon monoxide inside a locked car.

What is The Girl from Plainville all about? Watch the trailer of the true crime-drama here

The Girl From Plainville, explores the murder case of Conrad Roy, which was a hot topic back in 2017. Roy's then-girlfriend, Michelle Carter, was convicted of the murder. The series is based on an article by an Esquire journalist and will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III. It will also examine the events that led to his death, and later, Carter's conviction.

The upcoming American drama series is created by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus. Elle Fanning, who is the protagonist in the show, is also the executive producer. She will be joined by Colton Ryan, who plays the role of Roy in the thriller series.

Watch the trailer for the crime-drama series here:

The trailer indeed looks promising, especially with Fanning's splendid acting. Peppered with a text-message-exchange between the young couple that shows glimpses of how Carter pushed Roy to his death, and her own reaction to the incident in the aftermath of the situation, offers a very interesting insight into what the series has in-store for its viewers.

When and where to watch the true-crime series?

The Girl From Plainville will premiere on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, on Hulu. Interested viewers need to have a Hulu subscription to be able to watch the show.

If you are a true crime-drama fan, don't miss the dramatic telling of the most controversial manslaughter case of the recent times. Catch the series on Hulu this month to delve into the dark history of the young couple and know more about the alleged suicide.

