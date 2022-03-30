The Girl from Plainville Episode 2 preview: Setting up for the disaster?

The Girl from Plainville made it clear with its premiere that things will not stay peaceful in paradise for long. Already setting up an eerie and unsettling atmosphere, the next episode will look back at the events that led to the suicide of Conrad Roy III (Colton Ryan).

The first episode artfully omitted most details, leading to a greater amount of intrigue among viewers. Titled Turtle, the second episode is ready to take a deeper look into the present-day Michelle Carter's (played by Elle Fanning) piling lies about her relationship with Conrad while also taking a peek at the humble beginning of their toxic relationship.

The Girl from Plainville plot: A text review of sorts?

The plot of the second episode hints at the police, especially Detective Gordon (Kelly AuCoin), getting more involved in the case. In this process, Conrad and Michelle's fabled texts will also be revealed to the viewers.

This is a matter of great intrigue after how the first episode established the importance of these texts but kept the entire matter ambiguous.

The next episode will also see how the duo first encountered each other and how their love life turned out to be the way it did. The story is not an unfamiliar one, so you know where it is headed. This makes things even more interesting, as all of it now depends on the treatment of the plot.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by Hulu, reads:

"Conrad and Michelle meet in Florida and discover a connection that will follow them back to their respective towns in Massachusetts; Michelle honors Conrad's memory while the police review their text exchanges in the months leading up to his passing."

This episode may also see Michelle finally coming under the radar as her lies pile up. With the authorities looking at the texts leading up to the death of Conrad, it is not long before they discover the link and connect the dots to reach Michelle.

When is the next episode of The Girl from Plainville airing?

The second episode of the true-crime show will share the release date of the first episode. It will premiere on March 29 on Hulu.

The remaining episodes (except the third one) will air every following Tuesday. You can catch the first three episodes on Hulu right away. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Ravi Iyer