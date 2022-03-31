What time will The Dropout episode 7 air? Release date, plot, and more about the Hulu series

The Dropout is an arresting mini-series starring Amanda Seyfried that explores the jaw-dropping rise and fall of healthcare technology company Theranos. The series made its debut on March 3, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Hulu.

Lead star Amanda Seyfried also serves as the producer of the limited series, while Elizabeth Meriwether serves as the showrunner and executive producer of the series. Apart from Seyfried, the show features Naveen Andrews, Anne Archer, Michaela Watkins, Kate Burton, and some other promising actors.

Recent episodes of the series have started to recount how Elizabeth Holmes, portrayed by Amanda Seyfried, finally got exposed. Those who have been watching the series from the very beginning are quite excited and eager to witness what the upcoming episode 7 will bring to the table.

The Dropout episode 7 is all set to air on Hulu

What is the release date of episode 7 of the Hulu mini-series?

Hulu releases brand new episodes of the mini-series at 12.01 am PST every Thursday. This upcoming episode is all set to follow the usual schedule, bringing the audience just one step away from the series finale.

As reported, the complete release date schedule for The Dropout is stated as follows:

Episode 1 to 3: March 3, 2022

Episode 4: March 10, 2022

Episode 5: March 17, 2022

Episode 6: March 24, 2022

Episode 7: March 31, 2022

Episode 8: April 7, 2022

As suggested by the complete schedule, episode 7 of the Hulu mini-series will arrive on the streaming platform on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

What can be expected from the 7th episode of the Hulu mini-series?

The Dropout episode 7 has been titled Heroes, and this upcoming episode is going to push Sunny and Elizabeth to face and handle the accusations held against them.

Viewers have so far seen Elizabeth and Sunny able to glide most of the suspicions under the rug. However, with the Wall Street Journal thoroughly scrutinizing Theranos, both of them are facing a much more massive and much more public dilemma.

The synopsis dropped by Hulu, along with the trailer for episode 7, revealed that that the duo will be taking their defensive side and it promises to place Erika and Tyler in a much tougher position as well.

The synopsis reads,

"Under intense scrutiny from the Wall Street Journal, Elizabeth and Sunny double down on defense. Tyler and Erika face a difficult choice."

Episode 7 titled Heroes will also be needing to set the bar for the finale episode of the series, which will catch the audience up to Elizabeth Holmes' trial and conviction. In the opening episode, viewers saw Holmes on the stand. Thus, viewers can expect to witness how Elizabeth gets to that point in the remainder of the episode.

Don't forget to watch The Dropout episode 7, arriving exclusively on Hulu on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

