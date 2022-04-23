When was Milani Cosmetics founded? Makeup brand denies Amber Heard's bruises concealer claim in Johnny Depp trial

Milani Cosmetics was recently implicated in Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

During the opening statement this week, Heard’s attorney claimed that she carried Milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit with her throughout her entire relationship with Depp. The Aquaman star’s attorney also said that she used makeup to hide the injuries from Depp’s alleged physical abuse.

In response to their sudden appearance at the trial, Milani posted a 15-second video on its official TikTok account on Thursday to debunk Heard’s claim. The caption reads,

“You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!”

The Backyardigans’ song International Super Spy was playing in the background, and the text over the video showing Depp and Heard in the courtroom states:

“Take note: alleged abuse was around 2014-2016, got divorced 2016, makeup palette release date: December 2017.”

The clip then cuts to Milani headquarters, where a young woman holds a company product catalog and opens to a page describing the makeup compact. The camera then shifts to a slide that notes the product’s 2017 release date, meaning that Amber did not use the palette during her relationship with Depp.

In brief about Milani Cosmetics

The organization was founded in 2001 by siblings Ralph Bijou and Laurie Minc, who were originally the owners of a cosmetic company named Jordana. After being inspired by the cutting-edge fashion of Milan, Italy, they decided to open another makeup brand in the same store as Jordana.

They named the new franchise Milani as a tribute to the city for its inspiration. It is a high-end drugstore cosmetic brand that offers quality makeup at an affordable price.

It is famous for its unique color shades and is perfect for all skin tones, including women of color and those who are fair-skinned. Their makeup is also renowned for its rich, pigmented color and superior quality.

Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against Amber Heard

After losing a defamation case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp filed another one as part of an effort to refute career-damaging allegations that he abused Heard during their three-year marriage.

The Never Back Down actress wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018 and identified herself as a survivor of s**ual violence whose career suffered when she named a powerful man in Hollywood as the culprit.

Although Heard did not mention Depp’s name, people clearly understood that this was towards him, considering how publicly their divorce played out. The legendary star then sued her for defamation, and she sued back.

Their trial is ongoing in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is seeking $50 million as compensation for the damage done to his career, along with $350,000 in punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, and court costs.

