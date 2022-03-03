Why is March 7 trending on TikTok? Football related content ban explained

March 7 is the new entry in dreaded dates on social media. Fear of dates is not a recent phenomenon, from "Friday the 13th" to the year "2012," people fear specific dates for no tangible reason.

TikTok announced an update in their guidelines from March 7 and users are fearful about how it will affect creators. The date has become a trending topic on social media with people making content around it, with sports creators being on the verge of getting banned.

TikTok will introduce new guidelines on March 7

TikTok has become a notorious place for harmful content. The app keeps updating its algorithms to catch dangerous videos but often fails. Recently, a trend related to intoxicating drinks went viral on the app, and many other similarly harmful videos have trended in the past.

The number of such videos has prompted the platform to update its guidelines with stricter rules. The guidelines will limit content including s*x, n*udity, self-harm, etc. It will also prohibit stunts performed by non-professionals, including stunts related to sports.

This leads people to believe that sports will be banned from the platform, which is not entirely true. TikTok will delete harmful sports stunts and challenges, and it might also delete videos with copyright infringement.

The safety of minors is TikTok's major concern

The app is trying to make the space safer for minors. Bullying and hate speech are major problems that steam problems like body dysmorphia, eating disorders, or self-harm.

TikTok already has a strong stance on explicit content and n*dity but reinforces them. They will also be monitoring and removing challenges that could cause harm to life or the body. Last year, dangerous challenges like "the milk crate challenge," "the woosh bottle challenge," and "the blackout challenge" went viral on the platform. These challenges were very hazardous, causing serious harm to numerous challengers.

TikTokers are scared about the March 7 update

Creators are worried about how the update will affect their accounts. Many have posted videos bidding farewell to the platform. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

WHY? @bermarynne So on March 7th, my TikTok F1 account with more than 38k might get banned from the app for copyright images... Well it's been a great journey guys So on March 7th, my TikTok F1 account with more than 38k might get banned from the app for copyright images... Well it's been a great journey guys

Carlisle Cox @football_goated According to tiktok all sport quote edits will be removed march 7th According to tiktok all sport quote edits will be removed march 7th😔

elisha @elishairdina are you serious man?? tiktok will ban content about football on 7th march?? 🥲 are you serious man?? tiktok will ban content about football on 7th march?? 🥲

Footballzone99 @Footballzone_99 To all Football Tiktokers, on the 7th Of March you accounts won’t be banned Tiktok are updating their guidelines and in that states that Videos that contain rough challenges or stunts done by unprofessionals will be taken down and maybe banned. Your ACCOUNT WONT BE BANNED To all Football Tiktokers, on the 7th Of March you accounts won’t be banned Tiktok are updating their guidelines and in that states that Videos that contain rough challenges or stunts done by unprofessionals will be taken down and maybe banned. Your ACCOUNT WONT BE BANNED

Diggz.post @CarterAtwater March 7th all sports edits, will be removed from the fyp due to copy write, so this might be my last video on TikTok, I will be focusing on my self for a while thank you all for the support y’all kings March 7th all sports edits, will be removed from the fyp due to copy write, so this might be my last video on TikTok, I will be focusing on my self for a while thank you all for the support y’all kings👑

Killzedits @brayden31317408 Since on March 7th tiktok will be not spreading sports creators to the fyp and shadow banning or officially banning everybody with the sports edits so I will taking brake from Tiktok for little bit it’s been a good run guys killz out Since on March 7th tiktok will be not spreading sports creators to the fyp and shadow banning or officially banning everybody with the sports edits so I will taking brake from Tiktok for little bit it’s been a good run guys killz out

Empire_z0mbie @EmpireZ0mbie If you guys haven't heard sport edits and sport quotes will be deleted off the fyp due to copy right on March 7th is when it happens so were gonna get banned or our vids Will be deleted so I'ma take a break off tiktok if I'm banned I'm banned it's been a good run. If you guys haven't heard sport edits and sport quotes will be deleted off the fyp due to copy right on March 7th is when it happens so were gonna get banned or our vids Will be deleted so I'ma take a break off tiktok if I'm banned I'm banned it's been a good run.

fader_quotzz @marcus76182209 March 7th all sports edits, will be removed from the fyp due to copyright, so this is my last video on TikTok, I will be focusing on my self for a while probably quitting TikTok, thank you all for the support y’all kings, this is Marcus signing out March 7th all sports edits, will be removed from the fyp due to copyright, so this is my last video on TikTok, I will be focusing on my self for a while probably quitting TikTok, thank you all for the support y’all kings, this is Marcus signing out

Connor Mcvaigh @connor_mcvaigh 🤍 March 7th all sport edits, will be removed from the fyp due to copy write,so this might be my last video on TikTok,I will be focusing on myself for a while thank you all for the support y’all kings March 7th all sport edits, will be removed from the fyp due to copy write,so this might be my last video on TikTok,I will be focusing on myself for a while thank you all for the support y’all kings👑🤍

Nicolas E Cheek @cheekstir10 I just hope it’s rumors @tiktok_us , but I hope us Sports creators will be able to continue making content on March 7th. If you change the guidelines… I’ll forever hate you! I just hope it’s rumors @tiktok_us, but I hope us Sports creators will be able to continue making content on March 7th. If you change the guidelines… I’ll forever hate you!

The majority believes that the guidelines will make the platform a safer place for content creators and consumers, and as far as football content is considered, the platform will not ban the sport. However, dangerous stunts and copyrighted content relating to them might face some issues. Interested readers can check out the complete guideline update on TikTok's official page.

Edited by Srijan Sen