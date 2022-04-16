Who is Eve Barlow? Amber Heard supporter banned from courtroom in Johnny Depp defamation trial

Amber Heard’s friend and supporter Eve Barlow was banned from the courtroom during the former’s ongoing defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Prior to her detention, Barlow was seen with Heard and her team throughout the first three days of the trial.

According to the Law&Crime Network, Barlow has allegedly been prohibited from attending the rest of the ongoing trial due to the possession of a cellphone inside the courtroom.

As per legal rules, members of Depp and Heard’s respective legal teams are the only individuals permitted to have personal devices inside the courtroom. However, Barlow was seen using her cellphone in court several times during the hearing, prompting the judge to order her removal.

The ban comes nearly a day after Johnny Depp’s witness and long-time friend Georgina Deuters was dismissed from the stand and had her testimony struck off in its entirety for watching the trial online before testifying.

Everything to know about Eve Barlow

Eve Barlow is a music journalist who was previously associated with NME (National Music Express). She reportedly grew up in a traditional Jewish community in Giffnock, Glasgow and is currently based in Los Angeles, California.

Eve Barlow is a freelance music journalist (Image via Eve Barlow/Getty Images)

Barlow is the daughter of George Barlow, who is an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) with the National Health Service. She has previously credited her father for developing her interest in the music industry by raising her with the music of Elvis Presley and their faith.

The journalist graduated from Calderwood Lodge Primary in Scotland and moved to England to study at Manchester University when she was just 17 years old. After studying law for three years, Barlow realized that she was more passionate about literature, philosophy, politics, and modern studies.

She then moved to London to study human rights law at University College. Unfortunately, Barlow experienced a lack of job opportunities after earning her master’s degree during the time of the 2008 recession.

Barlow decided to move back to her hometown and eventually started writing for music. She did not have any connections to the journalism industry and built her portfolio by working as an intern in several organizations.

She then went on to become the deputy editor of NME, but later moved to the U.S. to work as a freelancer. Speaking to Grazia about her decision to leave the U.K., Barlow said she sometimes followed the footsteps of her great-grandfather Gershwin Berelovitch, who escaped the Russian tsar in 1904 and fled to Britain.

Eve Barlow has covered many stories, features and interviews with musicians. She has over 45K followers on Twitter and often uses her platform to speak on the Jewish community, anti-Semitism, LGBTQ+ community, feminism, diversity, and other topics.

