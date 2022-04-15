Who is Georgina Deuters? Johnny Depp witness dismissed from stand for watching trial online

Johnny Depp’s witness and longtime friend Georgina Deuters was dismissed from the stand during the former’s ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard after she admitted to watching the trial online.

Deuters was called to the stand to provide her testimony on the third day of the trial and spoke in detail about her past friendship with Heard and Depp as well as the latter’s substance usage.

Shortly after Deuters said Heard offered her MDMA during her 2015 wedding to Depp, Heard’s lawyers engaged in a discussion with Fairfax County Court Judge Penney Azcarate.

Following the conversation, the judge ordered jurors to exit the room and asked Deuters if she had watched any other testimony from the trial prior to her appearance. The latter agreed in response and said:

“I've seen clips of it online, yeah.”

Judge Azcarate responded to the confession by asking Deuters to leave the court. She also announced that the court would strike off Deuters' testimony “in its entirety,” and jurors would not take her statements into consideration during the process of deliberation.

Everything to know about Johnny Depp’s dismissed witness Georgina Deuters

Georgina “Gina” Deuters is the wife of Johnny Depp’s longtime employee and collaborator, Stephen Deuters. The couple reportedly met Depp for the first time in 2004 while filming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Shortly after, Stephen started working for Depp as an assistant and went on to serve as his writer and producer. He is currently the CEO of Depp's UK-based film & television house IN.2 Film.

orsi @dopeydepp i love you gina deuters so much thank you for being there for johnny depp throughout this painful process i love you gina deuters so much thank you for being there for johnny depp throughout this painful process https://t.co/kynGO1Bk75

Stephen has collaborated with Depp in more than 25 films, including Pirates of the Caribbean, Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Black Mass, Public Enemies, Rango, and Waiting for the Barbarians, among others.

Georgina and Stephen Deuters currently live in North London. It is not known if the pair share any children together.

What did Georgina Deuters say in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial?

Georgina Deuters said Johnny Depp “holds his liquor well” during defamation trial testimony (Image via Orsi/Twitter)

Prior to getting dismissed from her stand, Georgina Deuters opened up about meeting Johnny Depp for the first time through her husband Stephen on the set of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. She also said that she met Amber Heard for the first time while the latter filmed The Rum Diary with Depp.

Deuters then recalled meeting Heard for the second time, a couple of years after their first meeting at the premiere of a film in London. She said she hung out with her husband, Depp, and Heard after the premiere but claimed that the latter did not “acknowledge” her during the meeting:

“Which is fine. We're staff.”

ThatUmbrellaGuy @ThatUmbrella Gina Deuters said Amber Heard did not engage her



or make eye contact.



She didn't treat "the staff" like people, apparently. Gina Deuters said Amber Heard did not engage heror make eye contact.She didn't treat "the staff" like people, apparently. https://t.co/6LaTfEwivf

Deuters reportedly bonded with Heard when they visited the set of The Lone Ranger to meet their respective partners. The former said that she and Heard went shopping at vintage stores, grabbed coffee together, and started getting along “really well.”

The woman also claimed that Heard expressed her frustration about her relationship with Depp at the time:

“I remember going for a coffee, and she seemed frustrated. I don't think Johnny was ready to go public with their relationship yet, and I think that was frustrating for her.”

Georgina Deuters shared another incident from The Lone Ranger press tour when Heard allegedly got “angry” at Depp for secretly having Champagne throughout the evening:

“I just noticed she kind of saw that and was quite angry about it. I couldn't hear what was said, but he seemed to get a telling off, which was kind of weird, like telling off a child.”

Deuters also noted that she has personally seen Johnny Depp having drinks and doing drugs, specifically “marijuana and cocaine,” but clarified that the actor “holds his liquor well,” and she has never seen him “drunk drunk.”

Jen 🏴‍☠️ ⚔ 🏴‍☠️ @No_Reason_Jenz



But he never got violent!! It made him more chatty



#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Gina Deuters....Johnny Depp used cocaine, smoked weed and drank alcohol...But he never got violent!! It made him more chatty Gina Deuters....Johnny Depp used cocaine, smoked weed and drank alcohol...But he never got violent!! It made him more chatty#JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/KwvSm2gcOi

She also said that the Fantastic Beasts actor became more “jovial” after getting drunk. Deuters’ statement contradicted Heard’s past claims where she alleged Depp became a “monster” and assaulted her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

However, Deuters testimony was canceled, and she was dismissed from the courtroom after admitting to watching clips of the trial online before taking the stand.

