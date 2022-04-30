"Muffin Man": Amber Heard's attorney trolled over muffin questions during Johnny Depp trial 

A bizarre exchange about muffins took place during the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial. Dr. Shannon Curry, a psychologist hired by Depp’s legal team to evaluate Heard, took to the stand again in Fairfax, Virginia. Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft interrogated her after she provided her analysis of Heard having Histrionic Personality Disorder.
As Dr. Curry took the stand, she told Bredehoft to “stop talking about muffins.” This comes after the lawyer questioned the psychologist about her husband buying baked goods for Amber Heard. Heard’s attorney claimed that Dr. Curry was “so excited” to be involved in the high-profile celebrity case that she told her husband about it. Bredehoft continued:
“You said you brought muffins from your husband, and you gave those to Ms. Heard, correct?”
Dr. Curry then said on the stand- “May I clarify what occurred so that we can stop talking about the muffins?” The psychologist who evaluated Amber Heard then said that she frequently buys muffins at her office. However, she couldn’t do so that morning as she was running late. She continued:
“My husband did happen to know that there was going to be a celebrity client coming in because on the morning that that occurs, which often occurs, we have to actually clear the office and move the staff to the other office.”
She then reiterated that her husband was aware of Dr. Curry meeting Heard. She added that she had asked her husband to pick up muffins from the “bakery near our house” as she was running late.
Dr. Curry went on to explain that she and Amber Heard “enjoyed the muffins together.” She further added that she made a comment to Amber:
“My husband got these for us today, meaning he purchased the muffins we are now enjoying them because of him."
Why is the internet obsessed with Dr. Curry speaking about having muffins with Amber Heard?
Netizens found the muffin-related questioning hilarious as it reminded the internet of the scene in the movie Shrek. In the same, the film’s villain Lord Farquaad interrogates The Gingerbread Man to figure out where the other characters in the movie are hiding.
As The Gingerbread Man becomes exasperated with the questions, he asks Lord Farquaad to stop bringing up The Muffin Man.
Reacting to the hilarious interaction in court, a few tweets read:
Other bizarre moments during the court battle
On April 27, Johnny Depp was seen carrying a little black book with “Built to last” decorated on the cover and a green figure wearing a crown present in the front as well. Those following the court case noted that the actor was sketching in the book during breaks.
During court proceedings, Depp was photographed with a small pile of gummy bears and jelly beans as well.
It has also been revealed that Johnny Depp was listening to Exodus by Bob Marley in his car on the way to the court. The same was captured by the paparazzi.