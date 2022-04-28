Who is Elaine Bredehoft? TikTok conspiracy claiming Amber Heard's lawyer is secret Johnny Depp fan goes viral 

TikTok conspiracists are convinced that Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft is secretly a Johnny Depp fan. The theory came when a netizen spotted a look-alike woman at one of Depp’s movie premieres in 2013.

Former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are battling it in a Virginia court to determine whether a 2018 Washington Post op-ed piece written by Heard defamed the 58-year-old actor.

Some TikTok users are convinced that Elaine Bredehoft is a secret Johnny Depp supporter after she was seen outside a film premiere holding a camera while trying to get a glimpse of the leading Hollywood actor.

A Elaine Bredehoft lookalike was seen with short brown hair waiting behind a barricade. The clip was filmed during the premiere of Depp’s movie Lone Ranger in London, England, on July 20, 2013.

After the clip went viral, netizens were convinced that she was willing to be Heard’s lawyer to get a glimpse of the actor. Others conspired that her team of lawyers were performing terribly in court on purpose so that her favorite actor could win the case. A few comments on the same read:

Who is Elaine Bredehoft?

The northern Minnesota native has been successfully trying cases in Virginia since 1984. She has been recognized by top publications, including Top Lawyers in Virginia, Washington DC and Baltimore. She has repeatedly been featured in Virginia Business magazine as the state’s legal elite.

In April 2009, Bredehoft was recognized as the state’s most influential woman by Virginia Lawyers Weekly. She has also been ranked on the list of The Best Lawyers in America since 1997.

A few of her other accolades include being inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, a Fellowship in Litigation Counsel of America, and working under the Boyd Graves Conference.

Adding to the list, Elaine Bredehoft is also a permanent member of the Fourth Circuit Judicial Conference.

An update on the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial

Clinical and forensic psychologist Dr Shannon Curry was called to the stand by Depp’s legal team on Tuesday, where she told the court that Heard had traits of consistent Borderline Disorder and Histrionic Personality Disorder. According to Curry, those with the condition often exhibit emotional instability and attention-seeking behavior.

The psychologist also added that Heard “grossly exaggerated” her Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which Heard claimed was induced by Depp.

Amber Heard’s lawyers argued that Curry’s analysis was biased as she had met with Depp for dinner and drinks at his residence before she was hired.

