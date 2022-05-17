How much did Amber Heard earn for Aquaman? Actress reveals her role was cut down amid Johnny Depp defamation trial 

In her latest testimony, American actress Amber Heard stated that she had to fight hard to keep getting work in Hollywood after her turbulent split with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

While taking the stand for the third day in the Black Mass actor's defamation trial against her on May 16, the 36-year-old star stated that a sophisticated PR machine worked for Depp to portray her as a liar in the media, which ultimately led to her removal from jobs and sponsored gigs.

While Heard did eventually get featured in 2017's Justice League, calling it the most significant movie opportunity of her career at the time, she said she had to struggle for the job to keep her part.

She also claimed that her involvement in Aquaman 2 was severely reduced following the alleged public attacks by Depp's crew in the media. She told the court:

"I had to fight really hard to keep my career after I got my [restraining order against Depp]. I lost opportunities. I got dropped from jobs and campaigns. I fought to keep my job and the biggest movie opportunity I had to date [with] Justice League with the option to [star in] Aquaman. I had to fight really hard to stay in Justice League because that was the time of the divorce."

While testifying on the stand, Amber Heard revealed that she was paid $1 million for the first installment of Aquaman, released in 2018, along with the box office bonus. She also claimed that her contract stated that she would be paid $2 million for the second film.

Amber Heard had her set of troubles with staying in the Aquaman franchise

The same day, Heard testified that she pushed hard to be included in Aquaman 2, claiming that Warner Bros., the film's studio, didn't want to include her.

The actress confessed that she ultimately acted in a very watered-down version of the originally planned script for her role in Aquaman 2.

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork Heard: (On participation in the second Aquaman movie) I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn't want to include me in the film ... I was given a script and then given new versions of the script ... They basically took a bunch out of my role. @LawCrimeNetwork Heard: (On participation in the second Aquaman movie) I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn't want to include me in the film ... I was given a script and then given new versions of the script ... They basically took a bunch out of my role.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard https://t.co/H9FecmMFs7

"I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler aways, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out."

Amber Heard also testified that filming for the 2020 Paramount+ drama series, The Stand, in which she was featured, was canceled due to Johnny Depp's alleged media campaigns against her. She testified in court that she was actively involved in the series' PR but that shoots were canceled owing to the negative press.

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she published in the Washington Post in 2018 on her experiences as a domestic abuse survivor.

Although Heard never named Depp in the article, his lawyers argued that she was referencing Depp, which led to him missing several professional opportunities.

Amber Heard filed a countersuit for $100 million, claiming that Depp and his legal team defamed her by claiming her accusations were fake.

Edited by Sayati Das