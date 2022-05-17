Amber Heard changes testimony mid-trial, sparks ridicule online

American actress Amber Heard was back on the stand on May 16, weeklong after the high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp was halted on May 5.

The 36-year-old star's testimony began on Monday when she was cross-questioned by Johnny Depp's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft. However, Heard was seen changing her testimony mid-trial.

According to Heard's previous statement, Depp's first act of violence against her happened in early 2012. But in her latest testimony, she claimed that Depp started assaulting her "around early 2013," and not the year before. She said she had given an inaccurate date for Depp's first violent act against her to "forget" it. However, she claimed:

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

It seems Heard corrects previous testimony, saying the first argument over the "wino forever" tattoo happened in 2012, not 2013.

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard

@LawCrimeNetwork @LawCrimeNetwork Heard: It changes your life forever. You never forget that. You just get the date wrong.It seems Heard corrects previous testimony, saying the first argument over the "wino forever" tattoo happened in 2012, not 2013. @LawCrimeNetwork Heard: It changes your life forever. You never forget that. You just get the date wrong.It seems Heard corrects previous testimony, saying the first argument over the "wino forever" tattoo happened in 2012, not 2013.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/jxQZRIJk9n

"You never forget the first time someone hits you like that."

Heard said the police came several times during their relationship, and they discussed going over her therapist files to see if there were any incidents of physical assault.

When questioned why she didn't simply recall the incidents, she stated that their relationship was "violent" and "chaotic," as well as "loving" and "emotional," so the "violence was almost normal."

“I am embarrassed to say. I think I would have liked to believe that the period in which I had to fall in love with Johnny, and we fell in love, in which he was sober and he wasn’t violent to me, lasted for a lot longer than it did. Think I would have liked to believe that I wasn’t hit so early in the relationship and still stayed. He was also sober for a period in 2012 which was a peaceful time for us, in which we fell in love. So I had kind of allowed myself I guess, to forget that the beginning of that period – 2012, before he got sober was, really violent and chaotic as well. I am embarrassed to say that.”

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie



Heard: [Couch was ] a word like "truce," where you put down the proverbial guns and say "we're not fighting anymore." @LawCrimeNetwork Heard testifies the word "couch" acted as a safe word in her fights between Depp. Jurors heard this word repeated on audio recordings of the pair's fights.Heard: [Couch was ] a word like "truce," where you put down the proverbial guns and say "we're not fighting anymore." @LawCrimeNetwork Heard testifies the word "couch" acted as a safe word in her fights between Depp. Jurors heard this word repeated on audio recordings of the pair's fights. Heard: [Couch was ] a word like "truce," where you put down the proverbial guns and say "we're not fighting anymore." https://t.co/q8kluLTk20

She claimed to have coped with many variations of Depp throughout their relationship, and the two developed a safe word during fights: "couch." She said that divorce was mentioned frequently in their relationship.

Twitter reactions to Amber Heard's testimony

Twitterati was not pleased with Amber Heard's changed statements during the ongoing trial at Virginia's Fairfax courthouse. Many applauded Bredehoft for "destroying" Heard during her testimony.

In contrast, others think Amber Heard and her team of lawyers went to social media to realize that she made a mistake during her previous depositions.

Founding Fathers @CollinsDionte Amber Heard @realamberheard 💕 https://t.co/Kq99RKeKeX Johnny’s Lawyer is destroying Amber Heard and she’s impeaching her testimony and her previous testimony from transcripts related to a previous lawsuit. Amber Heard is finished and the world now knows who she really is. It’s over Amber, you wicked Bit*h twitter.com/realamberheard… Johnny’s Lawyer is destroying Amber Heard and she’s impeaching her testimony and her previous testimony from transcripts related to a previous lawsuit. Amber Heard is finished and the world now knows who she really is. It’s over Amber, you wicked Bit*h twitter.com/realamberheard…

*•.•*ŵiητεr*•.•* #IStandWithUkraine🇺🇦 @CoffeePowerrr



Its insulting that she, her team and the likes of You can tell Amber Heard has never experienced domestic violence, just by her ‘testimony’ alone.Its insulting that she, her team and the likes of @ACLU @LOrealParisUK expect real survivors to believe her & have her ‘represent’ us. Give it up ffs #AmberHeardIsALiar You can tell Amber Heard has never experienced domestic violence, just by her ‘testimony’ alone.Its insulting that she, her team and the likes of @ACLU /@LOrealParisUK expect real survivors to believe her & have her ‘represent’ us. Give it up ffs #AmberHeardIsALiar

C. L. Taylorson @CassieLeighRN #AmberHeardIsALiar Amber Heard is seriously changing her testimony and adding things after a 10 day hiatus on the stand!!! She’s been looking at social media and realized her mistakes and is SCRAMBLING to fix things but is only digging herself deeper!!! #JusticeForJohhnyDepp Amber Heard is seriously changing her testimony and adding things after a 10 day hiatus on the stand!!! She’s been looking at social media and realized her mistakes and is SCRAMBLING to fix things but is only digging herself deeper!!! #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #AmberHeardIsALiar

🌟🏴‍☠️ @GellertDepp Amber Heard’s team are literally pulling this shit from social media, this is literally not allowed. She’s changing her testimony live 🤣🤣🤣 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp Amber Heard’s team are literally pulling this shit from social media, this is literally not allowed. She’s changing her testimony live 🤣🤣🤣 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO



#DeppVsHeard So Amber Heard’s testimony this week is basically her stating that Amber Heard’s testimony from last week is all lies. So Amber Heard’s testimony this week is basically her stating that Amber Heard’s testimony from last week is all lies. #DeppVsHeard

Christina Pykles @ChristinaPykles Amber Heard basically just stand “can I reboot my entire testimony” has this ever happened EVER in a trial?!?! Amber Heard basically just stand “can I reboot my entire testimony” has this ever happened EVER in a trial?!?!

carpe @salveogvm Congratulations, Amber Heard and her lawyer just admitted under oath that they went on social media to prepare for the ending of her testimony 🤡 Congratulations, Amber Heard and her lawyer just admitted under oath that they went on social media to prepare for the ending of her testimony 🤡

🌟🏴‍☠️ @GellertDepp Amber Heard has opened her testimony, after a week off, by completely changing and embellishing stories based on evidence the public has posted to refute her claims. She shouldn’t have even spoken to anyone about this case



The jury HAVE to be seeing this, it is ridiculous. Amber Heard has opened her testimony, after a week off, by completely changing and embellishing stories based on evidence the public has posted to refute her claims. She shouldn’t have even spoken to anyone about this caseThe jury HAVE to be seeing this, it is ridiculous.

Arwen sparrow @An_elf_pirate Amber Heard’s tone on the stand has been more aggressive with a LOT less emotion, she’s obviously spent the last week scouring SM to fine tune her testimony, while getting thoroughly pissed off at everyone’s comments about her bad acting & it’s only made things worse…for her Amber Heard’s tone on the stand has been more aggressive with a LOT less emotion, she’s obviously spent the last week scouring SM to fine tune her testimony, while getting thoroughly pissed off at everyone’s comments about her bad acting & it’s only made things worse…for her 😏

⭐️starheartly💕 @starheartly Imagine, throwing your own lawyers under the bus while you're on the stand, under testimony.



Nothing is ever her fault, is it?



Amber Heard has no idea she's taking herself out for us all during this cross-examination. Imagine, throwing your own lawyers under the bus while you're on the stand, under testimony.Nothing is ever her fault, is it?Amber Heard has no idea she's taking herself out for us all during this cross-examination. https://t.co/BBp97kVCaQ

peterbisset @bisset_peter @Newsweek Amber Heard is single handedly hurting victims of domestic abuse more than anyone. Just like #jodiarias there is something "off" and unbelievable about her testimony. I think she is lying. @Newsweek Amber Heard is single handedly hurting victims of domestic abuse more than anyone. Just like #jodiarias there is something "off" and unbelievable about her testimony. I think she is lying.

Serpens1984 @serpens1984

#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial I need to make a shirt that says “I survived Amber Heard’s AWFUL testimony” I need to make a shirt that says “I survived Amber Heard’s AWFUL testimony”#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial

Amber Heard claimed that she had a valid reason for putting a temporary restraining order on Depp

During the trial, when Bredehoft asked Amber Heard why she filed for a temporary restraining order, the actress claimed that she wanted to "change my locks" because she wanted a "good night's sleep." She further said:

“Security would always let him into the house no matter what I asked them, but I begged them to let me know when he was coming over, no matter how much I begged them not to let him in when he was mad or drunk or high. And I couldn’t sleep. I’d wake up in a panic. I was losing hair. I was losing weight. I got really sick."

Heard further claimed that she was having panic attacks all the time and was "falling apart." The Aquaman actress said that she was "very conflicted" because of being "in love" and while also being scared of Depp, "which was tricky."

Its Just Me @Kwatts7304 #AmberHeard doing a peekaboo at the jury as if we do not see everything and then the next second back down as if what she is hearing is so painful. Y'all, I can't. #JohnnyDeppvAmberHeard #AmberHeard doing a peekaboo at the jury as if we do not see everything and then the next second back down as if what she is hearing is so painful. Y'all, I can't. #JohnnyDeppvAmberHeard https://t.co/oaOmMeNJAT

"And I was thinking one step at a time. I was thinking very myopically. I wanted just to get a good night’s rest, good night’s sleep. I just wanted to change my locks.”

Depp sued Heard in 2019 after she wrote an op-ed article for The Washington Post in 2018, claiming that she had been a victim of domestic violence.

Although she did not directly name the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, his lawyers argue that Heard was talking about him and asked for financial compensation in lieu of tarnishing his professional career.

Edited by Suchitra