How much is Amber Heard worth? Fortune explored amid ongoing Johnny Depp $50 million lawsuit

American actress Amber Heard has been a media constant lately, not just for her professional career but also for the ongoing high-profile defamation suit slapped by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor has been suing the 36-year-old actress for writing an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018, where she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

Despite not taking Depp's name in the article, his lawyers stated that it was evident she was talking about him and asked for financial compensation of $50 million from Heard for tainting Depp's professional career.

The Never Back Down actress is countersuing Johnny Depp for $100 million.

What is Amber Heard's net worth?

Born on April 22, 1986, Amber Laura Heard is a native of Austin, Texas. She grew up with a sibling and was very active in fishing, hunting and riding horses.

Despite attending Catholic high school and competing in beauty pageants as a kid, she eventually became disillusioned with the religion and the Texan lifestyle that surrounded her. As a result, she dropped out of high school at the age of 17 and relocated to New York City. She began her career as a model in New York, but quickly switched to acting and moved to Los Angeles.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Amber Heard's net worth is $2.5 million.

Amber Heard's acting career began with a spate of appearances in music videos. She went on to feature in television sitcoms such as Jack & Bobby, The Mountain, and The O.C.

Her debut movie performance was in Friday Night Lights in 2004. The film was a hit, and it helped her get recognition in the film industry. She went on to appear in films such as North Country, Side FX, Price to Pay, You Are Here, and Alpha Dog. She began to feature in television dramas such as Criminal Minds and Californication.

Amber Heard progressed to more important parts, including in the teenage drama Hidden Palms and the box office flop Remember the Daze.

She co-starred in the stoner comedy Pineapple Express with James Franco and Seth Rogen in 2008 and also appeared in the film Never Back Down.

Amber Heard repeated this pattern of landing jobs in both successful and disappointing films in 2009. Although Zombieland was a significant stride forward in her career, she also had box office disappointments and critical failures such as The Joneses and The Stepfather during the year.

Amber Heard collaborated with Johnny Depp for the first time on The Rum Diary in 2011. The film was based on Hunter S. Thompson's book of the same name, and it got mixed reviews while failing to make a mark at the box office. She also appeared in films such as Drive Angry, Paranoia, Machete Kills, 3 Days to Kill, and Syrup.

Amber Heard also acted in several successful films like Magic Mike XXL, The Danish Girl, The Adderall Diaries, and One More Time.

Heard spent the following few years performing in a variety of small films, but she rose to prominence after portraying the Atlantean queen Mera in the DC Extended Universe. She originally appeared as Mera in Justice League and resumed her role in Aquaman in 2018.

As for her ongoing trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, which is taking place in Virginia's Fairfax court, it will resume on May 16 post experiencing a halt after May 5. Her advocates are anticipated to call for additional specialists and crucial witnesses to testify.

