Amber Heard Kenny Chesney music video resurfaces amid ongoing Johnny Depp trial 

Amber Heard’s brief appearance in Kenny Chesney’s music video recently resurfaced online amid the ongoing defamation trial. Heard is currently engaged in a legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, and the highly-publicized case has garnered a lot of attention from the media. She has been under intense scrutiny since the trial began on April 11.

Chesney’s There Goes My Life music video, from his hit 2003 album When the Sun Goes Down, has recently resurfaced on the internet because it features Amber Heard.

The song traces the story of a young boy in high school whose girlfriend becomes pregnant unexpectedly. Although he is initially disturbed by the news, he eventually embraces the circumstances. His daughter then goes on to become the most important part of his life. The video also chronicles the daughter’s journey from being a toddler to leaving home for college.

Amber Heard reportedly played the role of the grown-up daughter in the music video, but the actress is not officially credited for her small role. It is likely one of her early projects in the entertainment industry.

The music video for There Goes My Life was directed by Shaun Silva, and the song itself was written by Wendell Mobley and Neil Thrasher. It is considered to be one of Kenny Chesney’s top hits. The track reportedly spent seven consecutive weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles chart from December 2003 to February 2004.

A look into Amber Heard’s early life and projects

Amber Heard was born to Patricia Paige and David Clinton Heard on April 22, 1986, in Austin, Texas. Her mother was an internet researcher while her father owned a small construction company.

She grew up with her sister Whitney in a Catholic household and started participating in beauty pageants from an early age. Heard reportedly became an atheist at 16 after her best friend passed away in a car accident.

She dropped out of high school the following year, and began pursuing a modeling career in New York City. Heard eventually moved to Los Angeles to establish a career in acting and also earned a diploma through a home-study course.

Heard featured in the music videos for Chesney’s There Goes My Life and Eisley’s I Wasn’t Prepared, and they were her earliest acting roles. She began receiving minor supporting roles in TV shows like Jack & Bobby, The Mountain and The O.C. soon after, and went on to make her film debut with a small role in the 2004 sports drama, Friday Night Lights.

She also bagged small supporting roles in films like Drop Dead S*xy, North Country, Side FX, Price to Pay, Alpha Dog and Spin, and guest-starred in an episode of the popular crime drama, Criminal Minds.

Amber Heard earned a lead role in the thriller film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2006. The following year, she played the love interest of the protagonist in The CW's teen drama, Hidden Palms. The same year, Heard also appeared in the teen drama Remember the Daze, the short film Day 73 with Sarah and an episode of the Showtime series Californication.

Heard finally gained mainstream recognition in 2008 with supporting roles in films like Pineapple Express and Never Back Down. In 2009, she appeared in The Joneses opposite David Duchovny and Demi Moore, and also bagged a role in the box office hit Zombieland.

Following a series of film and TV appearances thereafter, Amber Heard joined DCEU in 2017, playing the role of Mera in Justice League and Aquaman.

