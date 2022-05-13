Where to buy Springer Pets products? Shannon and Griffin Ross' set to pitch on Shark Tank Season 13 episode 23

On award-winning reality show Shark Tank's Season 13, Episode 23 will feature young entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to impress Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John on May 13, 2022, on ABC.

One such entrepreneur is Shannon and Griffin Ross. The siblings will attempt to impress the panel with their innovative Springer Pets product that keeps pets hydrated while on an outing.

Where to purchase Springer Pets products featuring on Shark Tank

Springer Pets are well-known for their Springer Travel Bottle. The bottle is 100% leak-proof and made from BPA-free plastic. It allows pet owners to keep their beloved pooch hydrated during excursions or outings. The bottle comes with an attached bowl that helps dogs drink water without any fuss.

The bottle can also be easily clipped onto backpacks, belt loops, and other accessories. Their bottles come in various sizes and colors and can be purchased from their website, springerpets.com.

The Springer travel bottle, "a sustainable solution that allows people to truly bring their pets anywhere with them,” ranges from $25 to $35. The other products also include caps, stickers, and colorful tennis balls to play with the cuddle buddy. They might also launch a new innovative leash collection.

Springer donates 1% of every purchase to nonprofits like Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, 5 Gyres, Austin Parks Foundation, LA Neighborhood Land Trust, and Los Padres Forest Watch.

All about Springer Pets products

After going viral on TikTok earlier this year for their unique innovation, founder Shannon Ross will pitch the idea along with her brother Griffin on Shark Tank to take their business to new heights. The siblings created the company Springer Pets with their parents, mom, Diana, and dad, Gary, with four main principles - integrity, community, originality, and sustainability.

Designing innovative products is not new for the family. Their history of innovation goes back to 1983. The family was earlier known for AutoDogMug by Highwave.

According to their company’s website :

“It started with a company called Highwave, where Shannon's father Gary Ross began designing smart, sustainable products for an active lifestyle. More than 35 years and 40 patents later, Gary's two kids, Shannon and Griffin, and his wife Diana started Springer to bring innovation to dog friendly designs”

Shannon is “thrilled to share Springer Pets with a broader audience on Shark Tank.” The show's upcoming episode will also feature a few other business owners trying to impress the panel with their innovative products.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Entrepreneurs from Lawrence, New York, want to change the way men fix their appearance with their line of cosmetics to help clear up imperfections instantly. Entrepreneurs from Encinitas, California, hope to make a splash with their stylish watersport apparel brand that provides athletes with comfort and protection. Siblings from Austin, Texas, pitch their travel product designed to keep pups hydrated during any excursion; while entrepreneurs from Sand Springs, Oklahoma, hope to reel in a Shark with their fun solution to drinking a beverage while fishing.”

Tune in on Friday to watch the innovations on Shark Tank season 13 on ABC. The show can also be viewed on DirecTV Stream, Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Philo, and Hulu + Live TV.

Edited by Sayati Das