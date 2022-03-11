Curie on Shark Tank: Meet the founder who started a business with $12,000 from her pocket

After a week-long break, Shark Tank Season 13 is all set to return with a brand new episode on Friday. It will showcase multiple interesting business pitches, including a skin care line called Curie.

The company’s founder Sarah Moret started her business in 2018 with $12,000 from her own pocket. The Boson University Business School graduate worked several jobs before deciding to start her own company. Initially, Curie was a side hustle for Moret, but soon the business started making profits and became a full-time job.

She will appear on Shark Tank to showcase her line of skin care products. The synopsis of episode 15 mentioned the business as it read:

“First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, who presents her all-natural personal care product line made for men and women.”

Story behind Sarah Moret’s business

Sarah Moret came up with the idea of starting Curie after growing tired and frustrated with chemical-filled products. Her struggle to find an all-natural and aluminum-free deodorant led to the birth of Curie.

The first product Moret launched was an aluminum-free deodorant. Over the years, the company has launched more products including hand sanitizers, spray deodorants, bodywash, body oil and scented candles. All the products are free of aluminum and paraben along with being cruelty-free.

Speaking about Curie in her brand website’s bio, Moret said:

“What started as a fun side hustle quickly blossomed into a full blown business, now with a talented team of four and three product lines—aluminum-free deodorant, all-over deodorant spray, and hydrating hand sanitizer.”

Curie has been featured in several publications, including The New York Times, Shape and Glamour, and has over 300 stores nationwide.

Cost of Curie products

Interested buyers can purchase Curie products from the brand’s website, Amazon or stores nearby. The items are available in stores of Bloomingdales, 600 Nordstrom, and Anthropologie.

As per the company’s site, full body deodorant costs $14, while deodorant stick is $12 and sanitizer is $14. It also provides body oil and clay masks in the range of $16 to $26.

Customers can even find product combos and kits along with hats and sweatshirts on the online store.

When will Moret appear on Shark Tank?

Curie’s founder Moret is all set to make her pitch on Shark Tank Season 13 in episode 15, which will air on Friday, March 11 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Apart from Curie, three more companies will also appear to showcase their products. Later, former contestants Carson and Jason Grill from season 12 episode 1 will arrive to give an update on their business Touch Up Cup.

The upcoming episode will not welcome any guest judges, but will be graced by regular sharks — Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, and Lori Greiner.

Shark Tank episode 15 will air on ABC and those who don’t have access to the channel can opt for different streaming services such as Sling, Philo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo TV.

Edited by Prem Deshpande