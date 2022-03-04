When will Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 15 air? Release date, products, and more

The airing of ABC’s Shark Tank Season 13 episodes has become irregular from the past couple of episodes. The previous episode aired after three weeks last Friday.

The upcoming installment (Episode 15) is also set to skip this week and release next Friday. The network has not revealed any reason yet but has shared the synopsis of the show’s new episode.

The business-themed show's Season 13 Episode 15 will welcome four business deals, but there will be no guest judges. Previously, SKIMS co-founder Emma Grede graced the judges’ panel. This time, it will consist of regular sharks Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, and Daymond John.

Shark Tank Episode 15 air date and timing

Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 15 will air on March 11, 2022, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. Viewers can watch previous episodes on the network’s website and on Hulu.

Those who don’t have access to the ABC channel can opt for several streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo, and YouTube TV.

What to expect from the new episode?

According to the official synopsis, the first business pitch on Shark Tank next Friday will be by an entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California. She will showcase her brand, CURIE, which is an all-natural personal care product line for both men and women.

The second company to appear on stage will be Noggin Boss, which is run by sports enthusiasts from Phoenix, Arizona. Furthermore, the episode will feature two more business deals: Behave and ade+ayo.

The official synopsis of the new episode explains the latter deals as it reads:

“An entrepreneur from Boston, Massachusetts, introduces her support system [Behave] exclusively designed for women. Nigerian immigrants from Oakland, California, celebrate their African heritage by bringing their children’s fashion clothing line [ade+ayo] to the Tank and hope to walk away with a deal.”

After the deals, former contestants Carson and Jason Grill will appear in Episode 15 to give an update on their business.

The father-son duo from Cincinnati, Ohio, came on the show in Season 12 Episode 1 for their business Touch Up Cup. The founder of shoe company Toms, Blake Mycoskie, had graced that episode as a guest judge and invested in the business. It is unclear whether Mycoskie will be present in the upcoming episode during the update segment.

Meanwhile, Shark Tank airs Friday on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Shaheen Banu