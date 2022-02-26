"I don’t like this guest shark": Shark Tank fans didn't enjoy Emma Grede as guest shark in episode 14

The latest episode of Shark Tank Season 13 featured four interesting business deals with Emma Grede as a guest shark. She is the CEO of Khloé Kardashian’s clothing line Good American and the founding partner of SKIMS.

Shark Tank made history by inviting Grede this season as she became the first black female guest shark ever on the show. In episode 14, she joined the panel of sharks, including Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, and Mark Cuban.

While the 40-year-old is a renowned businesswoman and investor, her appearance on the reality show didn’t impress fans.

Fans react to Emma Grede on Shark Tank?

Viewers found Grede talkative, cringe and boring in episode 14. Interestingly, this is not her first appearance on the business-themed show, as she was the guest shark in Season 13 episode 1.

The latest episode seemed to have been filmed on the same day the first installment was shot. Grede was wearing the same parrot green suit in both the episodes.

Meanwhile, this is how fans reacted to her appearance as a guest investor in the reality show's episode 14.

Amy Naas @AmyNaas #SharkTank I don’t like this guest shark. I like Barbara throwing a bit of shade by telling Nicki to trust her gut! I don’t like this guest shark. I like Barbara throwing a bit of shade by telling Nicki to trust her gut! 😏 #SharkTank

Andrea 🧁 @AndreaBham I don’t like this guest shark’s attitude! Even Mr. Wonderful is less cocky than her. Wow. #SharkTank I don’t like this guest shark’s attitude! Even Mr. Wonderful is less cocky than her. Wow. #SharkTank

ChelseaL @Chelsea12436632 Ugh tonight’s guest Emma cringy & talks way too much. Tuning out! #SharkTank Ugh tonight’s guest Emma cringy & talks way too much. Tuning out! #SharkTank

TessW @TessWifey22 Glad to see representation on shark tank but this guest Emma won’t shut up. Do better #sharkTank Glad to see representation on shark tank but this guest Emma won’t shut up. Do better #sharkTank

Lisa Lane @LisaLan82819811 Guest shark Emma supposedly there to help black entrepreneurs but ruthless in the end. #sharktank Guest shark Emma supposedly there to help black entrepreneurs but ruthless in the end. #sharktank

JohnBrooks @JohnBro70430837 Why they keep getting guest sharks no one knows who the hell they are? #Sharktank Why they keep getting guest sharks no one knows who the hell they are? #Sharktank

Mona @Mona30235353 Love the regular sharks. Missed hearing them talk tonight. Too much of the guest #sharktank Love the regular sharks. Missed hearing them talk tonight. Too much of the guest #sharktank

Grede invested in two products on the show

Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 14 featured four business pitches, out of which three got deals from the Sharks.

Grede invested in two of those deals, and the first one she made was with shark Lori Greiner. They invested in Range Beauty, which offers all-natural cosmetic products for darker skin tones.

The brand’s founder Alicia Scott and her cousin Myisha Fantroy appeared on the show for the pitch. The sharks made a deal for $150,000 for 20% equity.

The second business in which Grede invested was Junobie, which makes breast milk storage bags. Founder Nikeytha “Nickey” Ramsey appeared for the pitch and got a deal from the SKIMS founder for $100,000 for 22.5% equity.

While making a deal with Ramsey, Grede said:

“You can spend the next few years trying to exhilarate this business or you can work with me and do a hell of a lot quicker. But you know it’s your choice.”

Apart from the aforementioned business deals, the other two companies that appeared in episode 14 were Diaper Dust, which got a deal with Mark Cuban, and Pinole Blue, which didn’t get any deals from any shark. Shark Tank releases new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8.00 PM Eastern Time.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha