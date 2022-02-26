"I don’t like this guest shark": Shark Tank fans didn't enjoy Emma Grede as guest shark in episode 14

The latest episode of Shark Tank Season 13 featured four interesting business deals with Emma Grede as a guest shark. She is the CEO of Khloé Kardashian’s clothing line Good American and the founding partner of SKIMS.
Shark Tank made history by inviting Grede this season as she became the first black female guest shark ever on the show. In episode 14, she joined the panel of sharks, including Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, and Mark Cuban.
While the 40-year-old is a renowned businesswoman and investor, her appearance on the reality show didn’t impress fans.
Fans react to Emma Grede on Shark Tank?
Viewers found Grede talkative, cringe and boring in episode 14. Interestingly, this is not her first appearance on the business-themed show, as she was the guest shark in Season 13 episode 1.
The latest episode seemed to have been filmed on the same day the first installment was shot. Grede was wearing the same parrot green suit in both the episodes.
Meanwhile, this is how fans reacted to her appearance as a guest investor in the reality show's episode 14.
Grede invested in two products on the show
Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 14 featured four business pitches, out of which three got deals from the Sharks.
Grede invested in two of those deals, and the first one she made was with shark Lori Greiner. They invested in Range Beauty, which offers all-natural cosmetic products for darker skin tones.
The brand’s founder Alicia Scott and her cousin Myisha Fantroy appeared on the show for the pitch. The sharks made a deal for $150,000 for 20% equity.
The second business in which Grede invested was Junobie, which makes breast milk storage bags. Founder Nikeytha “Nickey” Ramsey appeared for the pitch and got a deal from the SKIMS founder for $100,000 for 22.5% equity.
While making a deal with Ramsey, Grede said:
“You can spend the next few years trying to exhilarate this business or you can work with me and do a hell of a lot quicker. But you know it’s your choice.”
Apart from the aforementioned business deals, the other two companies that appeared in episode 14 were Diaper Dust, which got a deal with Mark Cuban, and Pinole Blue, which didn’t get any deals from any shark. Shark Tank releases new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8.00 PM Eastern Time.