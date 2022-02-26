Range Beauty on Shark Tank: Founder changed company’s name because of a tweet

Shark Tank returns on February 25 with a new episode with four business deals. One of them is Range Beauty, a cosmetic line for darker skin tones.

Founder Alicia Scott started her company in 2017 and named it Skinny Dip Cosmetics. Her $300 startup soon attracted customers, including top social media influencers. According to her Shark Tank bio, a Twitter influencer shared one of the company’s posts and wrote,

“This is what you call Range.”

The tweet inspired Scott to change her brand’s name to Range Beauty. She re-branded her business in 2018 when the sales were at $30,000. The next year, it reached $45,000, followed by $300,000 in 2020. This is when she quit her 9-to-5 job at an IT staffing firm.

What inspired Alicia Scott's business idea?

Scott was tired of using chemical products to cure her acne and eczema problems. Plus, the acne used to get triggered whenever she would apply makeup.

The 32-year-old was aware that many black women faced similar issues and most cosmetic brands contained harsh chemicals. So, Alicia decided to work towards bringing some change to the cosmetic world.

Another reason behind her business was her experience with models at fashion shows. She once worked as an account executive for an Australian designer and often witnessed black models bringing their own makeup products because of a lack of options.

Range Beauty products are made of all-natural ingredients including cornflower, French clay, chamomile, argon oil, and vitamin E. It offers anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial beauty products for women with darker skin.

Raised in Brooklyn, Scott graduated from Virginia Tech in fashion merchandising and design. She learned about formulating cosmetics through YouTube and self-taught ways to create chemical-free products.

What is the cost of Range Beauty products?

The cosmetic line offers primers, foundations, powders, and body oils that range between the prices of drug-store brands and premium brands. From the brand’s bestsellers’ section, one foundation costs $21, while a primer is valued at $18. Range Beauty also provides sample kits, mugs, carry bags, sweatshirts, makeup bags, and cosmetic sets.

Interested buyers can either purchase products from the brand’s website or from Target. The brand will also soon launch the items on Amazon.

Scott will appear on Shark Tank episode 14

The last episode of Shark Tank season 13 aired on January 28 before the show went on a three-week break. The new installment, episode 14, will be released on Friday, February 25 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

The upcoming episode will welcome Scott along with her cousin Myisha Fantroy to showcase their business on Shark Tank. Their business has also been mentioned in the official synopsis of episode 14.

It reads,

“First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Atlanta, Georgia, who introduce their clean line of beauty products specially formulated for melanin-rich skin.”

The episode will be graced by Sharks Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, and Kevin O’Leary. The guest shark of the evening will be Emma Grede, CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS.

