TikToker Pretty Little DIY shares hack to get Amazon deliveries faster

A woman on TikTok shared an Amazon delivery hack. Considering Amazon is the largest e-commerce website in the US, viewers were eager to try it out.

The hack promises to help customers receive their packages before the scheduled date with zero extra charges. The video went viral on the app and received 2 million views.

What is the Amazon delivery hack?

In her video, Pretty Little DIY instructs people to go to their Amazon order page and click on the item they want to be delivered fast. She explained that the website would redirect the customer to a page where they will be given a "view or change" option.

Customers can click on "change" and be provided with the option of "change delivery speed", which they can select to get their order faster than the scheduled time.

Before trying out the hack, there are a few things to keep in mind. Customers need to make these changes before the order gets shipped, and the area of delivery should be eligible for quick delivery.

The hack came right in time for holiday gifting, and multiple people decided to try it. Surprisingly, it proved to be a lifesaver for numerous people who could get their gifts delivered before the holidays.

Others had to pay for the speed upgrade, while many in the comment section complained about not having any such options.

Many tried to understand the reason behind the "Amazon delivery hack" and explain why it works for some and not for others.

Amazon has options for various delivery speeds available that usually come with a small fee. The website provides one-day delivery to more than ten cities in the US. However, not every product is available for the said option.

