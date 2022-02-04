When will Shark Tank Episode 14 air? Release date, guest shark, and more

ABC has aired a total of 13 episodes of Shark Tank Season 13 to date. New episodes stream every Friday, but the show will take a break this week.

The network has not revealed the reason behind the delay. Speculation was rife that the show had ended and Episode 13 was the finale. But the Instagram page for the business-themed show stated that the new episodes are set to air soon with guest sharks like Emma Grede and Daniel Lubetzky.

For those unaware, read the synopsis to find out what the show is about:

“The Sharks give budding entrepreneurs the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires.”

Shark Tank Episode 14 airs February 25

The fourteenth episode of Shark Tank Season 13 will air in three weeks. It will be released on February 25, Friday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. Viewers can watch it on Hulu on-demand.

Those who don’t have access to the channel can opt for several streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Sling, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Who will be the guest shark?

Shark Tank Episode 14 will be graced by Emma Grede, who previously appeared as a guest shark in the first episode. She is the founder and CEO of Good American, a US-based apparel label, and co-founder of Khloe Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS.

Grede made her debut on the ABC show’s Season 13 as the first black female guest shark. In the premiere episode, she and shark Lori Greiner agreed to a joint deal with Philadelphia entrepreneur Philomina Kane to invest in her hoodie business, KIN.

As for Grede’s personal life is a British national living in Los Angeles with a Swedish husband, Jen Grede. The couple, who already have two children, recently became parents to twins.

Apart from Grede, recurring shark Daniel Lubetzky will also appear in the upcoming episodes of Season 13.

Episode 13 recap

Shark Tank Episode 13 had four business deals, including Kettle Gryp, Calm Strips, The Blowzee and OverEZ Chicken Coops.

Kettle Gryp founders Daniel Sheppard and the late Andrew Thomas made a deal with Lori Greiner for $300,000 for a 15% stake. Entrepreneurs Michael Malkin and Luce Fuller’s Calm Strips were offered a great deal by investor Robert Herjavec: $250K + $2.50 royalty until $250K is paid, then $1.50 royalty until $750K is paid.

The Blowzee didn’t get a deal, while OverEZ owner Chet Beiler blew off a million-dollar deal by Kevin O’Leary and Daymond John.

