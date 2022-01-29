“What a bizarre dude”: ‘Shark Tank’ fans shocked as OverEZ Chicken Coop owner ignores million-dollar deal

Episode 13 of Shark Tank had quite an interesting pitch on Friday night that has left fans shocked and also in splits. It was the business pitch by OverEZ Chicken Coop owner Chet Beiler that has grabbed viewers' attention the most.

Viewers felt that he was obsessed with shark Robert Herjavec and couldn’t stop talking to him. Beiler pitched his business asking for a million dollars for a 4% stake.

Although the valuation itself was high, sharks Kevin O’Leary and Daymond John both offered good deals to Beiler. O’Leary agreed to give $1 million as a loan for an 11.5% interest in the company and John offered the same amount but for 25% interest instead.

Beiler was so involved in speaking about his work that he literally talked himself out of the deals. Even after being offered a million dollars, he didn’t take the deal, which has surprised viewers.

What do fans think of Chet Beiler?

While Beiler’s pitch was strange, he clearly entertained viewers as well as the sharks. His obsession with Herjavec and blowing off a million dollars offered by two sharks got the community talking. By the end, all the sharks were out and Beiler had to leave with no deals.

Here’s how Shark Tank fans reacted to Beiler’s business pitch:

Paul-the-Wxguru @Paul_The_Wxguru The chickenman on #SharkTank literally is a moron. What a bizarre dude. Literally had a deal and blew the entire thing. The chickenman on #SharkTank literally is a moron. What a bizarre dude. Literally had a deal and blew the entire thing.

Mia @mep757 Definitely one of weirdest entrepreneurs, and they’ve had some effing weird ones. He talked himself out of every deal - then KEPT TALKING! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ #SharkTank Definitely one of weirdest entrepreneurs, and they’ve had some effing weird ones. He talked himself out of every deal - then KEPT TALKING! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ #SharkTank

Sarah Preston @Sarah_Morgan356 #SharkTank I was more worried for Robert’s and the other Shark’s safety cuz because the dude was so fixated on Robert in a creepy kind of way! Protect the Sharks I was more worried for Robert’s and the other Shark’s safety cuz because the dude was so fixated on Robert in a creepy kind of way! Protect the Sharks😬#SharkTank

J. Seaberry @JJSea Wow is right, OMG we have never had anyone so obsessed with a shark they couldn't stop talking to them. He ruined his deal #SharkTank Wow is right, OMG we have never had anyone so obsessed with a shark they couldn't stop talking to them. He ruined his deal #SharkTank

Lance Becvar @Dadsonpowermode

#SharkTank OverEZChicken Coop sadly he blew it wow, OverEZChicken Coop sadly he blew it wow, #SharkTank

Who got the deal in ‘Shark Tank’ Episode 13?

The first pitch in Episode 13 of Shark Tank Season 13 was of Kettle Gryp, founded by Daniel “Dan” Sheppard and Andrew “Andy” Thomas. Their portable weight grip got a deal from Lori Greiner for $300,000 for a 15% stake.

At the end of the show, both ABC and Shark Tank paid tribute to Thomas, who passed away last month.

Calm Strips by Michael Malkin and Luce Fuller got themselves a deal as well. Herjavec offered $250K + $2.50 royalty until $250K is paid, then $1.50 royalty until $750K is paid.

The Blowzee founders Mark Lareau and Mark Apelt didn’t get a deal from any shark for their candle fan.

Also Read Article Continues below

The final pitch was by Beiler. Interestingly, he is not the founder of OverEZ Chicken Coops, but purchased it from a group from Lancaster, Colorado in 2020. He got deals, but Beiler rejected them, finally leaving him with no deals.

Edited by Atul S