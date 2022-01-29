OverEZ Chicken Coop on ‘Shark Tank’: All about the entrepreneur who didn’t start, but expanded business

Entrepreneur Chet Beiler will appear on Shark Tank Episode 13 to pitch his business, OverEZ Chicken Coop. The brand sells ready-to-assemble chicken coops.

Interestingly, Beiler is not the founder but bought the company in 2020 during the pandemic as part of his growth strategy. Within two years, OverEZ turned out to be a successful investment.

According to a report, it has expanded to over 70,000-square-foot facilities in Manheim, Pennsylvania, and 75,000 square feet of space in Dublin, Georgia.

The original founders of OverEZ were a group of Lancaster County men in Colorado.

Beiler founded Amish Country Gazebos

As a teenager, Beiler lost everything valuable in a fire, which led to a delay in his education. He took care of his three brothers and four sisters and later got a scholarship to pursue higher education at Pepperdine University.

After graduating in economics, business and international studies, Beiler founded Amish County Gazeboz and has been running it with his brother for over 33 years. The company is said to be the “nation’s largest gazebo retailer.”

The biggest selling point of the gazebos are that they are created by Amish craftsmen, who also make the chicken coops. Thus, the Shark Tank product is reliable and not flimsy like regular chicken coops.

Where to buy it?

Regular chicken coops are heavy-built, expensive and difficult to ship. OverEZ is a DIY kit where the buyer has to assemble the coop. Therefore, it is lightweight, affordable, easy to ship and comes with an instruction manual.

The steps to assemble are easy and takes approximately 30-60 minutes. Interested buyers can order from the brand’s website or Amazon.

The company provides a variety of chicken coops, from small sizes that hold five chickens to be extra-large for up to 20 chickens. The small chicken coop costs $1,199 and the XL coop is valued at $2,999.

Other items included in the OverEZ shopping page are chicken feeder, chicken waterer and chicken run cage in various sizes.

When will OverEZ feature on ‘Shark Tank’?

Beiler will pitch OverEZ in Episode 13 of Shark Tank Season 13 on ABC. It will air on Friday, January 28, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The official synopsis gave a small description of the business. It read:

“An entrepreneur from Manheim, Pennsylvania, hopes his chicken coop creation built by Amish craftsmen will meet all those backyard needs.”

Apart from OverEZ Chicken Coop, Shark Tank Episode 13 will also showcase other products like The Blowzee, Calm Strips and Kettle Gryp.

The synopsis further mentioned the ABC show’s former contestants who will come to give an update about their business. It read:

“In a Shark Tank update, entrepreneurs, Judy Schott from Mandeville, Louisiana, and Nita Gassen from Lacombe, Louisiana, update their investor, Lori Greiner, on Better Bedder, their giant headband that wraps around your mattress to make changing sheets and making the bed more convenient.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The upcoming episode’s sharks/ investors will be Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John and Mark Cuban. Episode 13 will air on January 28 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Edited by Srijan Sen