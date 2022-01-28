Calm Strips on ‘Shark Tank’: Founder left job at Apple to start calming device business

Shark Tank Episode 13 will showcase an interesting business called Calm Strips. They are sticky strips which aid in soothing anxiety and calming one’s nerves.

The brand was founded by Michael Malkin, who used to work for Apple in Newport News, Virginia. He struggled with anxiety due to work pressure and social interaction, resulting in him drumming on the table or using a fidget spinner to calm himself.

On a friend’s advice, he wrapped painter’s tape around his finger, which actually helped. However, it left his fingers sticky. He brainstormed ways to find an alternative, and this is when the idea of creating Calm Strips clicked.

Members of Calm Strips

Malkin left his job and started this new business with his wife. But they soon needed extra hands, so Malkin approached his former colleague, Luce Fuller.

Fuller used to work as an Apple-certified iOS technician, but left the job to become a stay-at-home for her five children. She also ran a small business on Etsy. She is now the administrative director of Calm Strips and will accompany Malkin to Shark Tank.

Other company members include Mike Twark (manager of operations + custom orders), Susie Hockman (manager + customer care specialist), Josh Hartman (customer care specialist), Liz Paradise (creative director) and Meaghan Mozingo (customer care specialist).

Product cost and where to buy

Calm Strips come in two textures: Soft Sand and River Rocks. Both are water-resistant and reusable.

The soft sand textured strip is grainy and subtle that gives makes the user feel reassured after scratching it, while river rocks strips are smooth and bumpy, to make one feel calm and grounded.

Each pack of the reusable sensory adhesive contains five strips, and each pack costs $12.99. Interested buyers can purchase the product from the brand’s website or Amazon.

Other deals include a variety package (10 strips), a classroom package (30 strips), and a school pack (120 strips). Customers can also order custom made strips.

One can use these strips, available in multiple designs, by sticking them on any flat, smooth surface: phone, desk or bed frame. They can be removed easily and don’t leave behind any residue.

All about ‘Shark Tank’ Episode 13

Calm Strips will feature in Episode 13 of Shark Tank Season 13. The product is included on the Shark Tank Products page, indicating that it might get a deal on the show.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode mentions the business. It reads:

“Entrepreneurs from Chesapeake, Virginia, introduce their product designed to stick to anything and everything to help soothe anxiety and fidgeting.”

Episode 13 will also showcase three more products: Kettle Gryp, The Blowzee and OverEZ Chicken Coop.

The sharks/investors who will appear in this episode are Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary and Robert Herjavec.

Also Read Article Continues below

Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 13 will air on ABC on Friday, January 28 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Saman