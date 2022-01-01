"I've struggled daily, hourly, nightly": Ellie Goulding opens up on battle with crippling anxiety

Ellie Goulding, 35, has opened up on her battle with crippling anxiety, eight months after welcoming her son Arthur Ever Winter.

She shared that the year was not only about achievements - it had made Ellie Goulding feel a certain way that she had never experienced before.

She revealed:

"I've struggled daily, nightly, hourly with a kind of panic I didn't even know existed.While the moments of being on stage in front of all of you have been some of the most exhilarating and calming, this year I have been struggling."

Ellie Goulding reveals how 2021 was different than the rest

Ever since the singer's son was born,she has had time to sit down with great musicians and writers and make exciting music for her fans, which she hopes will give people the same euphoric escape that she experienced while writing them.

In an emotional post, Ellie Goulding revealed that although 2021 has been the "very best" of her life as she became the mother to her son, she has also struggled with crippling anxiety.

She started off her post by saying:

"Happy New Year everyone... This past year has been the very best of my life. I became a mother, the greatest joy I've know."

Ellie Goulding then looked back at her achievements from the past year. She had welcomed her son with her art dealer husband, Caspar Jopling, and had also released her first book, Fitter. Calmer. Stronger.

"I have released my first book, performed to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the President and Joni Mitchell and I can't explain how grateful I am for that privilege."

However, the singer admitted that she felt like something was broken inside.

Ellie Goulding spoke about her self-acceptance journey and how she overcame her exercise addiction because of her post partum body. On the Reign With Josh Smith podcast, Ellie Goulding talked about the challenges of returning to work after giving birth.

The Burn singer explained that her struggle with anxiety dictated many parts of her life and career, but she has chosen to focus on the positive side of it, mentioning that it has made her who she is today.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ellie Goulding urged others who might be suffering from anxiety to talk it out and said she believes 2022 will be a 'bright' and 'positive' year.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by Saman