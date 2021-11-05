Fans speculate a BLACKPINK Jennie X The Weeknd collab might be in works

On November 4, fans spotted BLACKPINK’s Jennie with The Weeknd and have been speculating since then if a collaboration has been brewing between the two music stars. The BLACKPINK member recently made headlines with her incredible Gogo Yubari cosplay at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party.
With the South Korean superstar meeting up with different Hollywood music icons, fans hope a collaboration will happen soon.
BLACKPINK’s Jennie spotted hugging The Weeknd in LA
As social butterfly BLACKPINK’s Jennie was spotted in multiple artists’ stories at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party, fans learned the idol was celebrating the spooky season in Los Angeles.
Amongst the Hollywood who’s who Jennie has been meeting with in the city, one of them is definitely the Blinding Lights Canadian singer, The Weeknd.
Twitter account @PopBase, a pop culture news account, posted a tweet spotting BLACKPINK’s Jennie with The Weeknd on November 4.
While fans couldn't stop gushing over the two superstars, BLINKs went nostalgic after seeing the idol meet one of her favorite music icons. They soon started talking about the behind-the-scenes story when Jennie had covered one of The Weeknd's songs during her trainee days.
Check out fans' reactions to the BLACKPINK member meeting The Weeknd below:
The Weeknd is another artist on the list of collaborators that BLACKPINK's Jennie is rumored to collaborate with. Other artists include, 7 Rings singer Ariana Grande, Grimes and Bella Poarch.
Meanwhile, Jennie slayed two Halloween outfits this year. The first featured a Medusa-inspired outfit complete with golden snakes on the head, and long fake-blood colored nails along with curly hair.
Second outfit was a Gogo Yubari-inspired outfit from Kill Bill.
In other news regarding her fellow bandmates, Jisoo's pictorial for casual wear brand MITCHAA winter campaign was released recently.
Members Lisa and Rosé also got nominated for Best Female Artist and Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 for MAMA 2021. Both their solos, LALISA and On The Ground, are nominated for Best Dance Performance Solo too.