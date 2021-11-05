Fans speculate a BLACKPINK Jennie X The Weeknd collab might be in works

On November 4, fans spotted BLACKPINK’s Jennie with The Weeknd and have been speculating since then if a collaboration has been brewing between the two music stars. The BLACKPINK member recently made headlines with her incredible Gogo Yubari cosplay at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party.

With the South Korean superstar meeting up with different Hollywood music icons, fans hope a collaboration will happen soon.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie spotted hugging The Weeknd in LA

As social butterfly BLACKPINK’s Jennie was spotted in multiple artists’ stories at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party, fans learned the idol was celebrating the spooky season in Los Angeles.

Amongst the Hollywood who’s who Jennie has been meeting with in the city, one of them is definitely the Blinding Lights Canadian singer, The Weeknd.

Twitter account @PopBase, a pop culture news account, posted a tweet spotting BLACKPINK’s Jennie with The Weeknd on November 4.

Pop Base @PopBase The Weeknd and BLACKPINK’s Jennie in Los Angeles last night. The Weeknd and BLACKPINK’s Jennie in Los Angeles last night. https://t.co/SJjASRw9X4

While fans couldn't stop gushing over the two superstars, BLINKs went nostalgic after seeing the idol meet one of her favorite music icons. They soon started talking about the behind-the-scenes story when Jennie had covered one of The Weeknd's songs during her trainee days.

Check out fans' reactions to the BLACKPINK member meeting The Weeknd below:

𝚂𝚘𝚞. @schiaparxlli Stanning Jennie is just full of surprises😭 you go from complete silence to her having new campaigns and linking with The Weeknd for dinner Stanning Jennie is just full of surprises😭 you go from complete silence to her having new campaigns and linking with The Weeknd for dinner

Eros @soooyeah_ jennie and the weeknd met in LA now give us the collabbbb jennie and the weeknd met in LA now give us the collabbbb https://t.co/g8eumCX62f

lana - @jensatan JENNIE AND THE WEEKND OH WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVEEEEEEE JENNIE AND THE WEEKND OH WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVEEEEEEE https://t.co/clA7BcHSqA

MT @luvsickgurls streets are saying jennie and the weeknd collab is coming and yes i will be believing the streets🤡 streets are saying jennie and the weeknd collab is coming and yes i will be believing the streets🤡 https://t.co/KE0qgHqcJ6

Aaliyah 🖤 @BLlNKPINKOT4 JENNIE X THE WEEKND COMING SOON JENNIE X THE WEEKND COMING SOON https://t.co/6XmCz6Ar2t

aurora @acerubies jennie hugging the weeknd we're getting that feature yall omfg jennie hugging the weeknd we're getting that feature yall omfg https://t.co/6JDWHuveba

‘ @godisarianator jennie went from covering the weeknd’s songs to being friends with him i’m so happy for her 😭🥺 jennie went from covering the weeknd’s songs to being friends with him i’m so happy for her 😭🥺 https://t.co/XM0Zh6z0Ie

Aaliyah 🖤 @BLlNKPINKOT4 and when Jennie is featured on The Weeknd’s new album which is why they’re having dinner together>> and when Jennie is featured on The Weeknd’s new album which is why they’re having dinner together>> https://t.co/1xKQBHYwek

gone @now_rosee JENNIE CON THE WEEKND EN USA GENTE SE VIENE COLLAB JENNIE CON THE WEEKND EN USA GENTE SE VIENE COLLAB https://t.co/S0AAeaR6me

The Weeknd is another artist on the list of collaborators that BLACKPINK's Jennie is rumored to collaborate with. Other artists include, 7 Rings singer Ariana Grande, Grimes and Bella Poarch.

Meanwhile, Jennie slayed two Halloween outfits this year. The first featured a Medusa-inspired outfit complete with golden snakes on the head, and long fake-blood colored nails along with curly hair.

Second outfit was a Gogo Yubari-inspired outfit from Kill Bill.

In other news regarding her fellow bandmates, Jisoo's pictorial for casual wear brand MITCHAA winter campaign was released recently.

Members Lisa and Rosé also got nominated for Best Female Artist and Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 for MAMA 2021. Both their solos, LALISA and On The Ground, are nominated for Best Dance Performance Solo too.

