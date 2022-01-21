Tania Speaks on ‘Shark Tank’: Founder was named TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Teen

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank Season 13 is all set to introduce a skincare line, Tania Speaks. The products are made of organic ingredients that are suitable for sensitive skin types.

Founder Tania launched her business at a young age and worked hard toward its success. She was even named among TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Teens.

Her business has also featured on NBC and in several publications including Forbes, Cosmopolitan, Black Enterprise, Adweek, PopSugar, and more.

Tania Speaks will be the first business pitch in the ABC show's episode 12. The official synopsis reads:

“First into the Tank is a young entrepreneur from Baltimore, Maryland, who presents her easy-to-use organic skincare product line born from a personal need.”

Story behind Tania Speaks

Tania didn’t only work toward her business’ success but also thrived to silence her bullies. As mentioned on her website, she has been a victim of bullying at a young age for having bushy eyebrows.

Although it used to hurt her deeply, she pushed through her feelings and created a gel that can tame brows. In addition, her company also provides all kinds of skin care products, from cleanser to toner.

Speaking about her organic skincare business, she said in the "Our Story" website section:

“I thought I would always be bullied but pain and suffering does not last always.”

Where to buy?

The collection of Tania Speaks’ Organic Skincare is currently available on the brand’s website. All the products are priced at $29.99, while the skincare kit is worth $99.99.

There are not many products other than toner, cleanser eyebrow gel, facial moisturizer and beard oil. Tania will appear on Shark Tank hoping to get a deal so that she can expand her business and bring in more products.

All about ‘Shark Tank’ Episode 12

While Tania Speaks will be the first in line, the remaining three businesses are Tristen Ikaika, Hicc Away and TA3.

The sharks who will grace the upcoming episode include Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner. However, there will be no guest shark joining the panel this time.

Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 12 is all set to air on ABC on Friday, January 21 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

