VaBroom on ‘Shark Tank’: Founders, cost and all about the smart broom

Shark Tank Season 13 returns with new business deals in episode 11 and one of them is a useful household tool called VaBroom. It is a smart broom that uses suction technology to clean floors. VaBroom comes with a powerful built-in vacuum that sucks up dirt and debris without using a dustpan.

The product is represented by Enhance Product Development, an industrial design firm in Minneapolis that serves brand-name consumer product companies and start-ups.

VaBroom is the company’s product, which will be showcased on Shark Tank by the firm’s CEO Trevor Lambert and Logistics John Vadnais.

Meet the creators of VaBroom

A team of eight members are behind the creation of VaBroom. Apart from Lambert (CEO) and Vadnais (Logistics), the other members are Joseph Caswell (Inventor), Tom Grimm (Industrial Designer), Ryan Gosche (Digital Designer), Anne Fahey (Project Manager), Andy Ulseth (Business Development) and Katie Elder (Public Relations).

Their campaign on Kickstarter reads:

“No more annoying dustpan lines or bending over. With VaBroom, just sweep into a pile or line. Then tilt to the side, and the the pressure activated switch on the nozzle turns on the vacuum power!”

The lightweight product is cordless and works on four AA batteries.

Where to buy?

The cleaning tool can be purchased through the brand’s website or Amazon. On Amazon the product, is listed for $59.99.

Interestingly, VaBroom is also listed on Shark Tank Shopper, indicating that the product might get a deal in the upcoming episode. On the show’s shopping site, the smart broom is priced at $69.99.

All about ‘Shark Tank’ Episode 11

Episode 11 will bring interesting business deals for the sharks. Apart from VaBroom, the other deals include Must Love, Romper Jack and Roq Innovation.

The VaBroom founders will be the first to appear on the show. The official synopsis reads:

“First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from White Bear Lake and Champlain, Minnesota, who pitch their two-in-one common household tool designed and engineered to make cleaning quick and easy.”

Dragon Den’s Peter Jones will join the sharks’ panel including Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, and Mark Cuban. Kevin Hart will return as the guest shark for the new episode.

The business-themed series' Season 13 Episode 11 will air on Friday, January 14, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Edited by Danyal Arabi