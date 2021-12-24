When will ‘Shark Tank’ episode 12 air? Release date, guest shark and more

Shark Tank Season 13 has gone on a two-week Christmas and New Year break, and hence, the new episode will air on January 7, next year.

The business-themed reality series recently featured business deals related to the festival and fitness. In the previous episode, three deals out of four received green lights from sharks/investors.

The upcoming 12th episode will bring New Year joy to Shark Tank. Read on to learn more about the same.

Shark Tank Season 13 episode 12: New episode to air on January 7, but who's the guest shark?

Shark Tank Season 13 episode 12 will air on ABC on Friday, January 7, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). After the episode’s premiere, it will be available on the network’s site as well.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several live streaming services such as Fubo TV, Philo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling and YouTube TV.

Kevin Hart is the guest shark

Each episode welcomes a guest shark to join the regulars: Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary. As per the official overview, Daymond John will not be able to join the panel.

The guest shark for episode 12 will be Kevin Hart. For those who are unaware, he is a famous Hollywood actor, comedian, entrepreneur and investor, who has his own production company: Laugh Out Loud Comedy. This will be his first time as an investor on Shark Tank and might appear twice or thrice in upcoming episodes.

What to expect from ‘Shark Tank’ Episode 12?

The 12th episode of Shark Tank Season 13 will feature unique business deals, including space-age materials, snacking products, social network apps and publishing companies.

The official synopsis of the new episode mentioned a bit about the upcoming deals. It reads:

“First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, California, who pitch their fun tool that takes snacking to the next level. Entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, California, introduce their out-of-this-world product made from space-age materials that they hope will replace a goods patented before the lightbulb."

The synopsis further reads:

"While entrepreneurs from Flossmoor, Illinois, present their online social network that allows fans to have a real connection with their favorite celebrities and influencers. Entrepreneurs from Middletown, Delaware, and Vancouver, British Columbia, hope their independent Black content book publishing company will help change the way people learn about African history.”

Meanwhile, Shark Tank fans will have to wait two weeks to learn more about episode 12. ABC generally releases new episodes on Fridays on its network at 8.00 PM ET.

