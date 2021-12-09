Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox on ‘Shark Tank: Cost and all about founders turning Christmas tradition into business

The eighth episode of Shark Tank Season 13 will bring the Christmas spirit to its viewers with holiday season products. Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox is one such business deal that might impress the sharks in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank.

As the product’s name suggests, it is a mailbox that magically sends letters to Santa Claus to the North Pole. It was created by Chris and Elisa Cirri who turned their family tradition into a business.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank episode 8 mentioned Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox. It reads:

“A husband-and-wife duo from Wallingford, Connecticut, are committed to making spirits bright with their magical product aimed at helping children communicate with the North Pole.”

Chris Cirri’s family helped build the product

According to an interview with a news channel, Chris had the idea of creating this kind of product for a long time. He shared it with his step father, who first built it using wood and then, created it via a 3D printer.

Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox was then put up for sale after Chris, his step-father and brother-in-law helped him sign a deal with a toy company, Mr. Christmas.

As per the brand’s “About Us” page, the product has been featured in several top retailers in the US and has been quite successful, especially during the time of Christmas.

The Cirri family’s message on their brand site reads:

“Christmas is all about magic; with Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox there is no longer a reason for that magic to be left to the imagination. Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox brings real Christmas magic right into your home! Thank you for allowing part of our family Christmas tradition to be shared with you and your family.”

Where to buy Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox?

While people can find it in several retail shops in the US (Walmart), the product is also easily available on its online store as well as on Amazon.

Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox can be purchased for $39.99, which will include blank letters, an instruction manual and the mailbox. One can also buy letters separately for $15 (set of 5).

‘Shark Tank’ episode 8 release date

Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox will feature in Shark Tank Season 13 episode 8. It will air on Friday, December 10, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

In addition to this product, the other Shark Tank business deals will be Ornament Anchor, The Real Elf and Wendy’s Gnome Shop.

Also Read Article Continues below

The judges/sharks of the upcoming episode are Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John and Mark Cuban.

Edited by Danyal Arabi