Ornament Anchor on ‘Shark Tank’: Cost and all about the 13-year-old founder

Shark Tank Season 13 returns with its eighth episode this Friday and it includes a business deal pitched by a 13-year-old.

Ayaan Naqvi, an eighth grader from Connecticut, is the founder of Ornament Anchor. This product helps to secure Christmas ornaments and prevents them from falling off from the tree or from any surface from where ornaments are hanging.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank episode 8 mentioned the product. It reads:

“A family of entrepreneurs from Milford, Connecticut, return to the Tank for another shot at a deal with a product designed to keep your most precious ornaments safe and secure during the holiday season.”

While Ayaan is the founder, his business team includes his brother Mickey, sister Sofia, and parents Amanda and Hamza.

Ayaan created Ornament Anchor at the age of 10

According to Ornament Anchor’s website, the idea was born when Ayaan was in fourth grade. His 10-year-old brain thought of making this product when a special ornament fell off his family’s Christmas tree and broke.

With the help of his entrepreneur parents, Ayaan, along with Mickey, succeeded in creating Ornament Anchor. However, it was originally made for his school’s invention convention where he set up a booth displaying the product.

The website’s “Our Story” section further mentions:

“Coming from an entrepreneurial family, Ayaan knew he was onto something when his booth was overwhelmed by adults asking him where they could purchase his Ornament Anchors. Ayaan went on to win first place in his classroom.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time the Naqvi family has participated in Shark Tank. They appeared in 2019 in season 10 for their product, Kudo Banz. However, they could’t convince the sharks to invest in their clothing brand, but they might get lucky with Ornament Anchor on Shark Tank this time.

Where to buy Ornament Anchor?

Ornament Anchor can be bought from its online store, in a pack of 24, 48 or 96 anchors.

Each hanger can hold up to 10 pounds of weight of any shape or size of ornament.

Plus, the anchors come in five types of colors: green, red, white, gold and silver.

When will this product air on ‘Shark Tank’?

Ayaan Naqvi and his family will appear on Shark Tank with their Ornament Anchor this week in the eighth episode. It will air on December 10 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

The judges’ panel will include sharks Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John.

Also Read Article Continues below

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank will have the holiday season as its theme and thus, all the products showcased on Friday will be related to Christmas.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia