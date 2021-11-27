'The Christmas Contest' cast list: Meet Candace Cameron Bure and others from Hallmark's holiday film

It’s time to enjoy the holiday season with The Christmas Contest, an upcoming Hallmark movie. It is set to fill this weekend with Christmas spirit and magic.

The Christmas Contest centered around exes Lara and Ben, who participate in a contest with a cash prize. Initially, they are unaware that the other person is competing, but later, they will start to realize, as they make similar choices.

As mentioned in the trailer, the Christmas contest is supposed to be a fun little contest but becomes way more for Lara and Ben.

The official synopsis reads:

“Business consultant, Lara (Bure) and retired baseball star, Ben (Brotherton) learn that their local Denver television station is hosting a Christmas contest with a cash prize for a charity of the winner’s choosing, they seize the challenge! Lara is playing for the local senior center that her mom, Donna (Niven) attends, which is badly in need of repairs. Ben claims that he’s in the contest to help a local youth sports team but might be more interested in the press it could bring for his failing career.”

On that note, let’s have a look at the cast members of The Christmas Contest.

Candace Cameron Bure plays Lara in 'The Christmas Contest'

Candace Cameron Bure is more than just an incredible actor. She is also a producer, New York Times Best-Selling author, TV host, entrepreneur, philanthropist, wife, and mother of three.

She is popularly known for her role as D.J. Tanner in the legendary television series Full House in the entertainment world. She reprised the iconic role in Netflix’s original series Fuller House and was also nominated for Emmy Awards for her hosting talent in the TV show, The View.

In The Christmas Contest, she plays Lara’s character, who is determined to win the competition, but love might come in the way.

John Brotherton as Ben

John Brotherton is best known for Fast & Furious 7, Fuller House, and The Conjuring. He has also appeared in American Horror Stories, Guardians of the Galaxy, Modern Family, The Drone, Girlfriends of Christmas Past, and Dexter.

Born in Ellensburg, USA, Brotherton is married to actress Alison Raimondi and has two children together.

He plays the lead actor Ben in The Christmas Contest. Will he choose victory over love in the film? Only time will tell.

Barbara Niven as Donna

Barbara Niven is a veteran actress, producer, speaker, and advocate for human and animal rights. She has worked in around 100 TV shows and movies and has won awards multiple times.

Niven is known for her work in Chesapeake Shores, A Perfect Ending, The Rat Pack, The Crossword Mysteries, Christmas in Evergreen, Love Takes Flight, Cedar Cove, One Life to Live, and The Sister-in-law.

She portrays Lara’s mother’s role in the upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie.

BJ Harrison plays Martha

BJ Harrison is playing Martha. The actress has done several movies and shows throughout her career. She has appeared in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2012, Tooth Fairy, Triple Dog, Yellowjackets, Maid, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jingle Bell Bride, Forth Selum, Holiday Hearts, Riverdale, and Imposters.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, The Christmas Contest also features more actors. They are as follows:

Jennifer Higgin (Bernie)

Doron Bell (Marty)

Keenan Tracey (Chuck)

Matteus Lunot (Jayce)

Daxton Gujral (Liam)

Kingston Gomes (Ellis)

Nevin Burkholder (Bill)

Lisa Huynh (Zoey)

Advah Soudack (Mia)

Barbara Wallace (Beth)

Tavia Cervi (Lindsay)

Sergio Osuna (Elf Photographer)

Kate Whiddington (Young Lara)

Sidney Grigg (Young Lara)

Directed by Paula Elle, The Christmas Contest’s script is penned by Joie Botkin, and is based on the book by Scarlet Wilson.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The upcoming Christmas-themed movie is set to premiere on Hallmark on Sunday, November 28, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha