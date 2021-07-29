"I was trying to be strong, not sexy": Candace Cameron Bure apologizes and deletes "Holy Spirit Bible" TikTok after facing backlash online

Candace Cameron Bure landed in hot waters after posting a controversial TikTok video mentioning the Holy Spirit. The video caused outrage on social media, prompting the actress to delete the post and issue a statement.

Following the online backlash, Bure also took to Instagram to apologize for the video. In the now-deleted clip, the star was seen holding the Holy Bible while jamming to Lana Del Rey’s "Jealous Girl."

The video was posted along with the caption:

“When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit.”

The majority of her audience did not appreciate the nature of the video. However, Candace Cameron Bure clarified that she did not intend to offend people on the internet and hence removed the clip.

Candace Cameron Bure issues public apology for controversial TikTok Video

Bure is an actress, author, producer, and TV show host. The 45-year-old is best known for her portrayal of D. J. Tanner in ABC’s popular sitcom "Full House" and its sequel "Fuller House."

She is also recognized as the face of the Hallmark Channel and for playing the titular role in the "Aurora Teagarden" franchise. She also participated in Season 18 of "Dancing with the Stars."

Candace Cameron Bure has also garnered a remarkable following on TikTok and often posts videos on the platform.

However, the actress came under fire for her recent TikTok video about the Holy Spirit and the Holy Bible. She then took to her Instagram stories to publicly apologize to her fans:

"I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video. And I usually don't apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird and I'm sorry. That was not my intention. I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit which is incredible."

Candace Cameron Bure also defended her actions, stating that most people misinterpreted the nature of the clip:

"So many of you thought I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I'm not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy, or seductive, so I guess that didn't work. But I deleted it.”

The "Make It or Break It" actress shared that she created the content after watching her daughter’s TikTok video with the same song:

“I was trying to do my own version of it with the Bible and talk about the Holy Spirit and the power of the Holy Spirit, but that basically nothing can trump the Holy Spirit and we only know that by reading the Bible… Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn't work? Anyway, most of you didn't like it, clearly. But there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention. But anyway. It's gone. Now I know what you don't like."

The latest controversy came after "The View" host was criticized for posting an intimate image with her husband, Valeri Bure. The actress was also called out after opening up about her sex life in a previous interview.

Candace Cameron Bure reportedly identifies as a conservative Republican who grew up as a staunch Christian. The actress believes that faith is the key to binding her marriage and family together.

